Police net drunk dump truck driver at bar

(CNS): A 58-year-old North Side man ended up behind bars last Friday night after he was found to be almost two times over the alcohol limit behind the wheel of a dump truck. The police caught up with the driver and his truck outside a George Town bar after other drivers called in a report about the truck swerving all over the road. The RCIPS said that just before 9pm drivers reported to 911 that it had been seen driving recklessly on Shamrock Road.

Officers tracked the vehicle down to the parking lot of a nearby bar, where the engine was still running. Police found and spoke to the driver, who appeared unsteady on his feet and showed other signs of intoxication. He was breathalysed and recorded a 0.183% blood alcohol level. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to the Fairbanks detention centre and later bailed.

Police said he was one of 13 arrests for drunk driving made by officers over the last seven days.

“We want the public to be aware that this is the new normal and we will be keeping up the pressure on drunk drivers with the increased staffing of our Traffic and Roads Policing Unit,” said Chief Inspector Everton Spence. “While we are hopeful that our continued presence on the road will deter road users from driving under the influence, we will continue to prosecute anyone who chooses to do so.”

