Police investigate truck fire in Windsor Park

(CNS): Police are now investigating what caused a truck blaze in George Town early Monday morning. No one was hurt and no other property was damaged when flames engulfed a white Ford F-150 in Windsor Park, on July Street, at around 4:30am today. Fire fighters doused the blaze before it caused further damage. “The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and a joint investigation will be carried out into this matter between the police and the Cayman Islands Fire Service,” the RCIPS said.

Over the last few months there has been a surge of suspected arson attacks on vehicles around Grand Cayman. In December police reported three such incidents in the Windsor Park area since then there have been several more in various districts and other areas of George Town including one on a police officer’s car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

