Police identify murder victim as investigation continues

(CNS): The police have now identified the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Dougmore Leroy Wright (44) from George Town was found dead in the street on Prospect Drive around 10pm after he was shot in what was believed to be a drive-by shooting. Police have not yet confirmed any of the details but other sources have said that the sound of a speeding vehicle was heard before and after multiple shots were fired in the area.

Yesterday police issued an alert requesting the public’s help in locating Elmer Walter Wright, a relative of the victim whom they described as armed and dangerous. While police have not confirmed that he is linked to the killing, other information indicates that the 24-year-old is the prime suspect in this murder inquiry.

following the identification of Dougmore Wright, the police extended condolences to the victim’s loved ones and urged the public to come forward with information about the shooting. Anyone who can help is asked to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-4502.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

