Police on hunt for suspected killer

(CNS): The police have put out an urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of Elmer Watler Wright (24), who has been described as armed and dangerous. Police have not indicated why they are seeking Wright, who is from George Town, but CNS has learned from other sources, he is the prime suspect in last night’s murder in Prospect. The victim, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, is understood to be the suspect’s uncle. Wright is currently on bail, wearing an electronic tag, as he was recently charged with firearms-related offences.

The RCIPS is requesting urgent public assistance in locating Wright, who is often seen in the Prospect area. He is just under 6’ tall, weighs about 165-175 lbs, and is of light complexion. Police made it clear that he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or followed. If anyone sees him they are asked to call 911 immediately to report the location and time of the sighting.

Wright is understood to be suspected of shooting his uncle dead on Prospect Drive last night at around 10pm when, it is understood, witnesses heard several gunshots.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-4502. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

