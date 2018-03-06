(CNS): A massive 18 kilogram haul of cocaine that washed up on a North Side beach this weekend has been destroyed, police said. The drugs, which would have had a street value in excess of $216,000, were spotted around 4pm on Saturday by RCIPS Air Support Unit officers aboard the police helicopter, which was on border patrol in the area of the North Side coastline. Having seen the suspicious packages at the water’s edge, the chopper hovered over the beach while a member of the crew got out to retrieve what turned out to be several packets of cocaine.

Markings on the packages suggest that the costly drug haul was being trafficked internationally and not destined for the Cayman Islands.

The drugs were disposed of on Tuesday, the RCIPS confirmed.

Category: Local News