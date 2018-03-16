Opposition questions dump tender process

(CNS): Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said that Health Minister Dwayne Seymour’s answer to his parliamentary question about the tendering process for the landfill contract had left him even more confused and concerned than he was before. Miller said he was trying to establish how many bidders were involved, who was pre-qualified and how many, if any, members of the consortium now in talks with government had been part of a post pre-qualification merger. After what appeared to be a frustrating back and forth between Seymour, Miller and other MLAs, the question about how the tender process was followed remains unclear.

Speaking to CNS following the exchange, Miller said he was trying to establish what process was followed and what the “competitive dialogue” was that government said it had engaged in before the selection of the preferred bidder, which turned out to be a consortium led by DECCO, the Dart Group’s general contractor.

He said he was concerned that the consortium was a combination of some of the originally pre-qualified bidders who had joined forces after these mid-point talks with the government, which raised the question that government had pursued a sole-bidder approach and not a genuine competitive tender for what will be a very lucrative public contract.

“The government has denied that but there remains a considerable amount of confusion over what happened,” he said. “I am even more confused and less informed now about this tender process than I was before I asked the question about the final choice and what the outcome is now likely to be.”

With a considerable amount of help from his ministry staff, Seymour said that seven bidders had submitted pre-qualification applications; one withdrew during the process, three failed on requirements and another was unable to support the financing, leaving just two bidders that were pre-qualified and engaged in what was described as a “competitive dialogue process”.

After that, the preferred bidder, DECCO et al, was selected and the unidentified second bidder became a “reserve bidder”, Seymour stated. He said government was now engaged in lengthy negotiations to arrive at a final contract covering technical and legal issues.

When Miller asked if any of the pre-qualified bidders had merged with the final bidder, the minister responded that they had not. But he did not indicate if any of the five who had applied for pre-qualification but failed had then merged with DECCO after the so-called “competitive talks”.

Following an exchange of several supplementary questions and confusing answers, the speaker closed down the line of questioning.

See the exchange on CIGTV starting at 12:15

Category: Local News