OfReg seeks input on plans for better broadband

(CNS): Following revelations by the premier last week that government will be building the missing fibre optic network that the local cable and telecommunication companies have failed to provide, the regulator is seeking public input on plans for the infrastructure Cayman will need to meet the future demands of the digital economy. Given the increasing dependence on superior broadband, OfReg said the questions it has to address is how Cayman defines broadband and then how to deliver it to everyone.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last week about the poor provision of TV in the eastern districts, where the cable and telecom firms have not honoured their licence obligations to roll out their fibre optic network, the premier said government was going to do it instead.

Because there are fewer customers the further east they go, the communication firms are unwilling to make the investment and the government unwilling to revoke the licences, So, in order for all Cayman residents to get access to technology, the regulator has said it will step in.

OfReg is now asking people to submit comments and input on the definition of broadband, based on a consultation paper it has released, which is available on the OfReg website. It discusses the current digital economy in Cayman and provides an updated proposed definition of broadband that will dictate the minimum standards that internet service providers (ISPs) will need to provide across all areas of Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands within three years to ensure the digital needs of the country are being met now and into the future.

“The digital economy is continuing to transform the way we live, work and interact with one another and Cayman’s ICT infrastructure needs to accommodate this ever-increasing dependency on digital technologies,” said Alee Fa’amoe, Deputy CEO and Executive Director of ICT at OfReg. “Consumers also need to have clarity on what they are paying for and this new definition holds the ISPs accountable for delivery of that requirement.”

The proposed new definition states: “Internet Service Provider licensed ICT service providers

must offer broadband Internet access services to all Cayman residents defined as services with download speeds of 100 Mbps (megabits per second) and upload speeds of 50 Mbps or higher, with at least one of their broadband service plans at this speed or higher offering an unlimited data allowance.”

To ensure that the new requirement is as “future proof” as possible, a detailed examination of

equivalent definitions in Canada, the UK, the EU and the USA were undertaken, with the findings

presented in the consultation paper.

Once OfReg has defined what broadband is, the next question is how to make it available to all consumers. With service providers are moving away from old ADSL systems based on copper pairs

towards fibre optic systems Cayman needs this kind of infrastructure island-wide.

When their original licences were issued years ago, telecommunications providers were required to deploy fibre optic networks island-wide. But, as noted by the premier in the LA last week and set out in the consultation report from OfReg, this has not happened.

OfReg has detailed the failure of Cayman’s telecommunications providers to meet their current licence obligations. Had they done so, we would have had a fibre network twelve years ago. But given the current state of play, the consultation paper is now looking at the steps required today to guide ISPs on what the new ‘broadband’ and ‘fibre optic cable network’ needs are.

“It is entirely possible that a service provider may be reluctant to build their network into an area

that is sparsely populated,” said Fa’amoe, who pointed out that it is a common problem. In other countries, special funding mechanisms are created to ensure services are delivered to citizens

who live in rural areas. Such networks, sometimes called a “Universal Service Network” or USN,

are typically a form of a shared network.

“While OfReg sees itself as a ‘light-touch’ regulator, all regulators have a duty to intervene where the market fails,” Fa’amoe stated, as he pointed out that the competitive market in Cayman had failed to deliver ubiquitous fiber optic cable networks despite the obligations.

He explained that once the broadband definition was finalised, OfReg was willing to leverage its powers under the law to build a USN to achieve the desired end result, as announced by the premier last week.

The aim is to begin the installation of the USN following the consultation, and OfReg expects to issue a determination on the issue by the end of September, with a view to finishing the fibre network in all districts across all three islands within 18 months.

Responses to or comments on the consultation paper, available on the OfReg website, should be made in writing to OfReg by 5:00 pm on 18 April 2018 by email to [email protected] by post to

Utility Regulation and Competition Office

P.O. Box 2502

Grand Cayman KYl-1104 or delivered by hand to the OfReg office at Alissta Towers, 3rd floor, 85 North Sound Road.

