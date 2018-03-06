(CNS): The government’s utilities regulator, OfReg, and Hazard Management Cayman Islands have joined forces to create an emergency notification system (ENS) to ensure widespread communication in the face of a man-made or natural disaster. Following the fuel depot fire at Jackson Point Terminal last July and a tsunami warning in January, the need for a more comprehensive and effective ENS for the Cayman Islands became apparent. OfReg and HMCI have produced a discussion paper for consultation outlining their proposals.

The plan, which is in the CNS Library, includes the use of 12 communications channels combined to get emergency messages to as many people in Cayman Islands as possible, and in the most cost-effective manner, through existing technologies and platforms.

“By leveraging existing technologies like FM radio and text messaging, and existing standards

such as Emergency Alert System (EAS ) and NOAA Weather Radio (NWR), we can maximise the

effectiveness of the ENS while minimising the costs of such efforts,” said Ian Callow, Project

Manager at OfReg.

The operational plan includes SMS messages sent out to all known local numbers in both mobile

operators’ databases; FM Radio/cable TV alerts — auto-generated to interrupt programming to broadcast the emergency notification; the occasional use of low-cost text to voice messaging; sirens for localised threats in high risk areas, such as the CUC plants and the Jackson Point terminal; social media broadcasts and the development of a mobile phone app.

“Safety of life has been a priority of OfReg and the former ICTA for years,” said Alee Fa’amoe, Deputy CEO and Executive Director of ICT at OfReg. He added that the ICTA worked with the governor a few years ago to ensure mobile and telephone networks connected directly to 911 for emergency calls.

OfReg CEO J. Paul Morgan said the main issue was public safety and ensuring that people have immediate access to emergency information.

“Part of our mandate under the law is to protect the consumer. The ENS could potentially save lives through the timely delivery of emergency messages. There can be no argument that this is the highest form of consumer protection,” he said.

OfReg proposes to publish a decision on the final ENS design and implementation by the end of the second quarter 2018.

Comments on the discussion paper should be made in writing to OfReg by 5:00pm on Thursday, 8 March

By email to: [email protected]

Or by post to:

Utility Regulation and Competition Office

PO Box 2502

Grand Cayman KYl-1104

Or by hand to the OfReg office at Alissta Towers, 3rd floor, 85 North Sound Road.

