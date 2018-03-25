Motorbike crashed early Saturday morning

(CNS): Just before 6:00 Saturday morning, a man riding a motorbike along Shedden Road, George Town, crashed. Police and other emergency services who were dispatched to the scene by 911 Communication Center found the rider unresponsive and the bike badly damaged, with motorbike debris on the roadway. The rider was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he received treatment for serious lacerations to the face and arms, and a broken femur.

Police said the matter is currently under full police investigation.

Category: Local News