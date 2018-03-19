East End timeshare developer awarded status

(CNS): David Morritt (71), the man behind the Morritt’s Resort in East End, was handed Caymanian status on Friday when the Legislative Assembly approved Cabinet’s recommendation. Government brought the motion because although he had spent almost 30 years in Cayman, the British developer was here as a visitor. Premier Alden McLaughlin said Cabinet believed he deserved the right to be Caymanian and explained that, despite his investment in the economy and charitable support of good causes, when he applied for status, the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board could not grant it, so the board recommended Cabinet take it up.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, who did not speak on the motion, was the only ‘no’ vote in the LA. Arden McLean, who has made it clear that he does not believe anyone should receive status except through descent or marriage, nevertheless supported the motion to award status to Morritt, who lives in his constituency of East End, because he employs a considerable number of local people at the resort.

McLean spoke about having an “on and off” relationship with one of the largest investors in East End, but said it was “undeniable that this man has contributed significantly to this country”, especially in providing jobs in the constituency.

Morritt came to Cayman in 1988 and purchased what was then the Tortuga Club and began expanding the resort. McLaughlin said the team working there is over 80% Caymanian and Morritt’s international reputation had also helped boost tourism product.

Category: Local News