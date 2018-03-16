Minister says Ironwood road talks on hold

(CNS): Minister Joey Hew, who is responsible for the National Roads Authority, told the Legislative Assembly this week that talks have stalled between government and the developers proposing a golf resort in Frank Sound over the construction of the East-West Arterial Road extension. Answering a parliamentary question from Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo about the current status of the road corridor, the minister said the government was “considering all funding options” for the road “but at present the Ironwood negotiations… are on hold”.

The minister said that government would continue to explore public-private partnerships and self-funding options. However, he did not indicate why the talks with the developers, who have promised a major new resort in the area, had stalled.

CNS contacted Ironwood following the comments from the minister and the developers told us that the issue related to what government was prepared to commit to regarding funding.

“Ironwood continues to hold funding and design is in place to carry out the EWC road works,” the developer claimed. “The impasse has to do with what share CIG commits to the project. Ironwood needs the EWC (east-west corridor) but not at an unfair share of the cost. The EWC has been planned since Hurricane Ivan and its construction benefits everyone.”

The investors behind the proposed resort project, which was billed as including an Arnold Palmer golf course, had always stated that the extension of the East-West Arterial was a deal breaker for the project. The government had, however, made it clear that it was not in a position to fund the road at the time the project was proposed and had stated it could hold liability for the costs.

Nevertheless, the previous PPM-led administration had continually touted the proposed resort as one of two major eastern district projects that could expand the tourism product and enhance Cayman’s broader future economic fortunes.

But there has been almost no movement on either the Ironwood project or the Beach Bay resort proposal.

During the exchange in the LA about the road, Hew told members that the NRA was undertaking a lighting review of the existing stretch of the road because of concerns over some of the darker stretches. He explained that the full lighting plan for the road project was planned to be part of the second phase but it accepted it needed to consider lighting options now, given the safety concerns for cyclists and walkers.

Category: Local News