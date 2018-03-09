Miller laments lack of collaboration
(CNS): The opposition leader has expressed his disappointment with the National Unity government’s failure to engage or collaborate with the opposition benches on some of the most pressing national issues of the day. Ezzard Miller said his group had offered to work with government on addressing legislation or policy on a wide range of issues, from health care and education to the current crime wave, but he said the government is simply not responding. “They have just turned us down,” he said.
Opposition members are no more aware of government’s plans on a range of policy proposals and plans or their medium-term legislative objectives than the public because there is so little communication coming from the government, Miller said, adding, “There has been no hands across the aisle on any issue at all.”
He told CNS that he has suggested at the very least a regular meeting between the premier and opposition leader to discuss potential areas where the opposition could support government plans or make suggestions and offer solutions to some of Cayman’s more challenging issues. But Miller said that most of his offers are either turned down or simply ignored.
The Unity government has a clear majority and does not need any opposition support, but Miller said he and the other members on the opposition benches were still representatives of the people, and while the two sides are not going to agree on everything, there are areas where they can come to broad agreement and help with the workload.
Miller is currently keen to see government join forces with the opposition to create a select committee of the whole house to address crime, but so far the elected branch of government has made no comment on his call. The only person in government to speak about the crime spree was Deputy Governor Franz Manderson.
The opposition leader said he believes that cooperation could go much further than the national issue of crime, but so far there has been no communication between the two sides of the Legislative Assembly. He noted that the only communication coming from government to the opposition is, again, from the deputy governor, who Miller said had been very good at keeping the opposition abreast of developments in the administrative side and changes regarding the civil service.
The opposition leader said he and his colleagues have to use the media to raise policy proposals or potential solutions to the issues in the media in order to have government listen to their suggestions. He also lamented government’s failure to follow up on issues raised in parliament, such as the challenges over mortgages and home loans that the government said it was going to examine.
“But nothing happens and there are no updates for the public as well as opposition politicians,” he said. “There is no follow-up on anything and no replies back to parliament about what is going on.”
This is why the opposition’s motto has become “The public’s business can’t be done in private”, Miller said.
Sorry Ezzard. Until you have a majority you are unimportant. You are the same as any single member of the public except you get paid well for little work.
This man thinks he is somehow relevant? How cute.
Ezzard complaining about others being uncooperative, now I’ve heard it all!
Poor leadership and tribalism are major reasons why Caymanians are second class citizens and the Cayman is losing its charm. The future looks bleak for locals because of your leaders who lack vision.
13
5
Agree with you for the most part about leadership, but like other countries we can only vote for the best of those that come forward. Please NAME the countries with elected representatives, that have leadership of vision for all it’s people, they are all puppets for the special interest groups, full stop. AKA, corporations.
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Do you ever get bored of yourself? zzzzzzzzzzz
Miller and Co. like to try to fool the public in to thinking they care but they are all just a bunch of hot air.
All they want to do is sit in opposition without power and make a bunch of noise. none of them really want responsibility because they don’t want to be accountable. They just want to keep collection checks and set up their pension and call it a day.
15
19
More like cannot get their hands in the cash register (or as we learned this week, the unaccounted for cash register)
Really ? So why did they come out and say anything, that is the biggest pile of crap I’ve ever heard you crab
Dear Ezzard
Wake up the enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Alden McLaughlin and McKeeva Bush loathe Ezzard Miller and are united in their hatred of him and Arden McLean. Hence the politically expedient creation of Government of National Unity in May 2017. After twenty years of defamatory verbal sparring, innuendo, political warfare with frequent accusations of corruption, lawsuits and counter suits they buried the hatchet in order to unite against Ezzard and all independents because the status quo and corporate interests who finance them must be protected at all costs.
If the leaders of PPM and CDP are prepared to unite and as consequence destroy their own parties to satisfy their own personal ambitions and greed; Ezzard Miller is either politically naive or highly religious to think this current administration are interested in working with him or any member of the opposition. This was never about working in the best interests of the country. There is no solution or proposal that Alden McLaughlin is interested in hearing about from Ezzard Miller or anybody else. His ego and narcissistic leadership abilities prevent him from thinking about what’s best for Cayman. Integrity is a myth amongst this lot. The Premier will do what is best for him. The union with McKeeva Bush is all the evidence one needs to judge his political legacy and understand everybody has a price.
Unfortunately, he is not the only leader who behaves in this manner and posses those core traits. With great power comes great responsibility but personal agendas supersede all else with the leadership options currently available to the voters. Their primary objectives are protecting the status quo, settling personal grievances and political vendettas. Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance are buzz words used to bamboolze a public that is deliberately kept uneducated, desperate, dependent on the handouts and money that floods the impoverished and working class areas particularly during campaign season.
That is the state of Cayman politics in 2018. The public are pawns in a greater game played by 20-50 elected and non-elected individuals who finance the local politics and ultimately run the Cayman Islands with the approval of the UK.
All very well, but you failed to mention MI6, Her Majesty, President Maduro, President Castro, Donny T.Rump and all the others obviously colluding for the downfall and repression of the Cayman Popular Front and the repression of the working classes.
Smart person !
Well I guess they don’t want to listen to anything that may be contrary to their benefactors Dart’s plans.
allow status holders to be elected. problem solved.
NEVER go back to your country and tell me if we are allowed to be elected there first. Cayman is Caymanians like how Israel is for Jews.
What?
yes if you have status in my country you can be elected. welcome to the real world.
ok…well keep on electing the likes of miller, bush, whogene, seymour , mclean….etc……zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
No Way!! We are all a product of where we grow up and our surroundings. Your children if born and grow up here, and do not have a criminal record can choose to become a candidate. Look at the current crop!!.
well said…cayman is turning its back on wealth of knowledge, experience and real world qualifications ….
Where are all the people criticizing the Premier for his lack of a statement on this issue?
Only attacking the DG, I see, if only there was a clear specific reason why?
Maybe recent statements you dislike so greatly you try to use any justification to lambaste him regardless of whether it’s logical or not
As a Caymanian… we are embarassed of our elected politicians!
the opposition says everything you need to know about the standard of mla’s in cayman.
if i was caymanian i would be very embarrassed.
Good thing you are not! We don’t need your kind here
