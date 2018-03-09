Miller laments lack of collaboration

(CNS): The opposition leader has expressed his disappointment with the National Unity government’s failure to engage or collaborate with the opposition benches on some of the most pressing national issues of the day. Ezzard Miller said his group had offered to work with government on addressing legislation or policy on a wide range of issues, from health care and education to the current crime wave, but he said the government is simply not responding. “They have just turned us down,” he said.

Opposition members are no more aware of government’s plans on a range of policy proposals and plans or their medium-term legislative objectives than the public because there is so little communication coming from the government, Miller said, adding, “There has been no hands across the aisle on any issue at all.”

He told CNS that he has suggested at the very least a regular meeting between the premier and opposition leader to discuss potential areas where the opposition could support government plans or make suggestions and offer solutions to some of Cayman’s more challenging issues. But Miller said that most of his offers are either turned down or simply ignored.

The Unity government has a clear majority and does not need any opposition support, but Miller said he and the other members on the opposition benches were still representatives of the people, and while the two sides are not going to agree on everything, there are areas where they can come to broad agreement and help with the workload.

Miller is currently keen to see government join forces with the opposition to create a select committee of the whole house to address crime, but so far the elected branch of government has made no comment on his call. The only person in government to speak about the crime spree was Deputy Governor Franz Manderson.

The opposition leader said he believes that cooperation could go much further than the national issue of crime, but so far there has been no communication between the two sides of the Legislative Assembly. He noted that the only communication coming from government to the opposition is, again, from the deputy governor, who Miller said had been very good at keeping the opposition abreast of developments in the administrative side and changes regarding the civil service.

The opposition leader said he and his colleagues have to use the media to raise policy proposals or potential solutions to the issues in the media in order to have government listen to their suggestions. He also lamented government’s failure to follow up on issues raised in parliament, such as the challenges over mortgages and home loans that the government said it was going to examine.

“But nothing happens and there are no updates for the public as well as opposition politicians,” he said. “There is no follow-up on anything and no replies back to parliament about what is going on.”

This is why the opposition’s motto has become “The public’s business can’t be done in private”, Miller said.

