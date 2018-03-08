Manderson: Police focused on gun crime
(CNS): As fears mount in the community over the recent increase in violent gun crime, Acting Governor Franz Manderson has asserted his confidence in the RCIPS and the police commissioner, who he said are focused on addressing the safety and security of the community. He pointed to the recent successful interdictions of ganja, cocaine, firearms and illegal immigrants by the RCIPS Joint Marine and Air Operations Units, but also urged the community to work with the police and come forward with what they know about the recent crimes.
In a statement released Thursday evening, following criticism of the government on social media and some of the local radio call-in shows over the latest crime spike, Manderson said he had been following “the unfolding security situation closely”.
Manderson, who has taken over the top office until the new governor, Anwar Choudhury, arrives later this month and is now directly responsible for the police, said he was in frequent contact with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and his team.
“I have every confidence that they will bring those responsible to justice swiftly,” he stated.
“The increase in violent gun crime in recent days is a top priority for government and the police,” Manderson said, as he sought to reassure the community following concerns that both the elected and administrative side of government are failing the people on the question of crime.
He described the RCIPS as dedicated and very professional, as he referred to the many successes the police have had in recent months, especially when it comes to preventing drugs, guns and illegal immigrants from landing.
“You will notice increased law enforcement activity in certain areas of the island and I would urge everyone to cooperate fully with your police service. The presence of firearms and drugs in any society is a real concern and one that we work tirelessly to tackle. The recent successful interdictions of ganja, cocaine, firearms and illegal immigrants by RCIPS teams, including the Joint Marine and Air Operations Units, which have been reported in the media, are testament to this focus,” the acting governor said.
“Projects to further strengthen border security are underway and we are working closely with colleagues from the UK and the region to ensure we employ the most appropriate resources and methods. However our main partner in tackling crime in all its forms remains the community,” Manderson stated, as he urged people to help the police.
“I encourage everyone to work with us because confronting crime can only be addressed effectively together,” he added.
At least the acting gov says something unlike the premier who sits in his big house counting his dollars frightened to upset his few voters.
Shame on you.
Ah huh.
Okay. If Border Security is so important then why is the MU’s ONLY QUALFIED engineer, who has a proven track record of keeping the boats and its equipment running, stil not doing the job he knows how to do.
Why has he been reduced to sitting at a desk, doing nothing, while the boats are all broken and the eqyupment still aint working.
The MU guys all are asking the same question.
In fact from what i was told they even put him on leave again.
Border Security is important you say. Dont look so to me. Your keeping one of your best workers in shackles when you should be using his skills.
Sounds like more lip service to me. You sure you all dont also walk on Eastern Ave in the red light area at night too. Probably the best lip service you can buy.
No one wants to get rid of that helicopter now then, anyone notice how much they do. Drug and gun boats, car and bike chases, injured and sick transfers from the Brac, and they were key to getting the recent case of jewellery robbers. One of the Islands hidden gems? Believe they are one of the smallest units in the RCIPS, but massive impact.
Cayman we have what we have always wanted two Caymanians running our islands Manderson and McLaughlin. This is a time for us to come together and support our leaders and the police like we have never done before.
Manderson and McLaughlin and the police have my full support as we tackle serious crime. I will not post rude comments I will support.
8:19. I had to stop listening to rooster. The verbal garbage made me sick. Never heard so much hate!!
I support the police!!
7:14. Get help!!
We might not like it but the acting Governor is right. The police has been making major arrests and taking drugs and guns off the streets. The police will find this killer!! Why not support the Government and the police.
7:14. It’s those kind of comments that fuel criminal behavior. Shame on you!!!
While we might not admit it the police has effectively dealt with ever major upsurge in crime. Remember 11 murders in 2011. The public was calling for tanks and swat teams roaming the streets. The police arrested the shooters and many are serving 30 years or more in prison. The result no gang shootings in 3 years.
Manderson is right. We have to support the police and give them the info needed to stop these robberies.
The wider issue is that our education system needs to stop spitting out young criminals.
The courts are full northward is full. Is it really the police at fault ?
Thank you acting Governor. Let’s join together and support the police as they tackle gun and serious crime. Someone out there knows who these criminals are and where they are. Call crime stoppers and report. Let’s see how many people step up or complain.
Blah blah blah blah blah blah…………. Translation: Same old, same old.
The short version of what the DG is saying
“Blah blah blah I’m a nice guy and nice people are doing nice things. We’ll fix things soon come just like the fire service, RCIPS and crime. Until then sign up for my DG 5k. Have a nice day.
PS – I wish Rooster would fire Woody & Elio because they made me look stupid.”
Xoxo
Franz
I just plain wish they’d fire them. Too many words.
