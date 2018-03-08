Manderson: Police focused on gun crime

(CNS): As fears mount in the community over the recent increase in violent gun crime, Acting Governor Franz Manderson has asserted his confidence in the RCIPS and the police commissioner, who he said are focused on addressing the safety and security of the community. He pointed to the recent successful interdictions of ganja, cocaine, firearms and illegal immigrants by the RCIPS Joint Marine and Air Operations Units, but also urged the community to work with the police and come forward with what they know about the recent crimes.

In a statement released Thursday evening, following criticism of the government on social media and some of the local radio call-in shows over the latest crime spike, Manderson said he had been following “the unfolding security situation closely”.

Manderson, who has taken over the top office until the new governor, Anwar Choudhury, arrives later this month and is now directly responsible for the police, said he was in frequent contact with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and his team.

“I have every confidence that they will bring those responsible to justice swiftly,” he stated.

“The increase in violent gun crime in recent days is a top priority for government and the police,” Manderson said, as he sought to reassure the community following concerns that both the elected and administrative side of government are failing the people on the question of crime.

He described the RCIPS as dedicated and very professional, as he referred to the many successes the police have had in recent months, especially when it comes to preventing drugs, guns and illegal immigrants from landing.

“You will notice increased law enforcement activity in certain areas of the island and I would urge everyone to cooperate fully with your police service. The presence of firearms and drugs in any society is a real concern and one that we work tirelessly to tackle. The recent successful interdictions of ganja, cocaine, firearms and illegal immigrants by RCIPS teams, including the Joint Marine and Air Operations Units, which have been reported in the media, are testament to this focus,” the acting governor said.

“Projects to further strengthen border security are underway and we are working closely with colleagues from the UK and the region to ensure we employ the most appropriate resources and methods. However our main partner in tackling crime in all its forms remains the community,” Manderson stated, as he urged people to help the police.

“I encourage everyone to work with us because confronting crime can only be addressed effectively together,” he added.

