Man with learning difficulties convicted for illegal gun

(CNS): Ruben Hydes (34) was found guilty Wednesday of possessing an illegal loaded handgun, following a trial earlier this year presided over by Justice Marlene Carter, who heard the case alone without a jury. Hydes has both learning difficulties and mental health problems, which his attorney said led him to make a false confession to the police about the gun. Police officers found the gun in Hydes’ room at a house in Windsor Park, George Town, during an operation in November 2016. Hydes said he told the police the gun was his because his younger brother and girlfriend were being charged, but he didn’t know it was illegal to have a gun or that he could go to prison for so long and he was frightened.

In her ruling explaining her guilty verdict, Justice Carter said that, despite his learning difficulties, Hydes was asked straightforward questions by the police and gave straightforward answers during his interview. The judge said he was not tricked and she did not believe the claims he made in court that he had lied to the police at the time of his arrest and the gun was not his.

The gun was found wrapped in a purple scarf in the drawers in the room where Hydes had stayed for more than two years. On top of the drawers police also found his passport and driver’s license. At the time of the raid, which was conducted as a result of a search warrant because police were looking for and found a haul of drugs, Hydes was not at the house. When police arrived, his younger brother was there and police recovered a suitcase full of ganja from his room. But during the bust, police also forced open Hydes’ room and found his girlfriend sleeping in the bed.

After she got up and dressed under the supervised of a female police officer, a search turned up more drugs and a loaded High-Point Model JCP handgun loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.

Although Hydes’ brother, girlfriend and another man were arrested at the time, Hydes was arrested after he handed himself in some two days later, when he then made the confession, claiming that everything in the room was his, including the cocaine, ganja and loaded gun, which he had for his own protection.

During the trial two psychiatrists gave evidence that Hydes was suffering from mental health problems, was illiterate and had low cognitive abilities. One of the doctors also said that Hydes was suffering from post traumatic syndrome from childhood and noted that he was self-medicating for some of his mental health conditions with cannabis, which probably helped him deal with some of the mental health disorders he was suffering from.

Despite indications from doctors that he had some serious challenges, the judge said she was satisfied that the gun was in his care and control and that he had not made a false confession to the police.

