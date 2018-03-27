Man robbed of shoes and phone

(CNS): A man was assaulted and robbed of the shoes he was wearing, his phone and other personal items, as he was walking along Tropical Gardens Road, George Town, at around 5:30pm Friday, while it was still light. Police said that the man was approached by three men, all of whom appeared to be under 20 years old. The young men grabbed hold of the victim and punched him in the face before taking his belongings and running away. No weapon was used and the victim was not seriously injured.

Police are now on the lookout for the robbers, who were all short, with dark complexion and dressed in dark-coloured clothing. One of them was described as being heavyset.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

