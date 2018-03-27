Man robbed of shoes and phone
(CNS): A man was assaulted and robbed of the shoes he was wearing, his phone and other personal items, as he was walking along Tropical Gardens Road, George Town, at around 5:30pm Friday, while it was still light. Police said that the man was approached by three men, all of whom appeared to be under 20 years old. The young men grabbed hold of the victim and punched him in the face before taking his belongings and running away. No weapon was used and the victim was not seriously injured.
Police are now on the lookout for the robbers, who were all short, with dark complexion and dressed in dark-coloured clothing. One of them was described as being heavyset.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
By children? Wow. Great parents, find them and arrest them too.
Big Mac’s mass status grants strike again! Well done Mac!
not sure how we got to where we are today but we seem to have got here pretty quickly and we seem to have fallen to all new depths. I feel for the victim and I feel for these kids who seem to have gotten to this place – where they could possibly think this is acceptable. very sad for all of us!
Was the four way stop domino crew out? Perhaps they saw something?
Caymankind?
There is no doubt that we are importing some criminals but I doubt that these youngsters are among them. In my view what is more dangerous is that we are importing the attitude that crime is inevitable and we should just get used to it. That just get used to the crime attitude’ was never part of Cayman society but it is rapidly developing. It is likely deeply instilled in people coming from high crime jurisdictions, including I suspect, the police, prosecutors and other criminal justice officials that we import from high crime jurisdictions. We do not need such people in our criminal justice system even if they can be hired for less. The long term cost is too high.
Another bunch are launched on their criminal careers. Next week they will get guns and try home invasions knowing that they will probably never get caught and if they do, they will get no more than a 2 week sentence. Cayman is well on its way down the road that every other soft on crime jurisdiction has been down.
I agree that’s a all time low . You don’t ever hear of that happening in big Cities . I believe that they are going to want to steal your life soon too . I am very happy that Premier understand that crime is a major problem in Cayman , and mentioned it to the new Governor . I hope that he do a follow up, and not just say those words because he could .
They took his shoes so that he could not run after them…
Wow, all time low here today.
Someone got robbed of their shoes!>! OMG
Crazy….and all the persons attacking were under 20? WOW.
