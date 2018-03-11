Man critical following crash on ETH

(CNS): A man who was rescued from a car wreck just before it was engulfed in flames Saturday evening is in critical condition, police have said. Three men were in the Honda Accord travelling along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway at around 8:30pm, when the driver apparently lost control, police said. The car ran off the road and overturned in the vicinity of the Island Heritage Roundabout and caught fire; two of the men managed to get out of the car and pulled the third out before it was completely engulfed in flames. The RCIPS said the driver of the vehicle is yet to be determined.

All three men were transported by the ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and the fire was put out by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. Two of the men are believed to have minor injuries but the third is believe to have serious and life-threatening-injuries.

