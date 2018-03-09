(CNS): Elmer Wright (24) appeared in court Friday morning after handing himself into police. The George Town man has been charged in connection with an armed home invasion on Patrick’s Island last summer. But CNS has learned that police are also questioning Wright over the murder of his uncle, Dougmore Wright, on Tuesday. Police put out an alert for Wright soon after but revealed yesterday that he was also wanted in connection with a robbery where three men, armed with guns and a hammer, raided a home, tied up the victims and made off with cash and valuables.

Wright was remanded in custody following his brief appearance in Summary Court after the case was transmitted to the Grand Court. He is facing charges of robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of possession of an imitation gun, attempted burglary and theft. The charges relate to the home invasion in June last year as well as an attempted burglary and the theft of a car from outside a hotel all within a 24-hour period.

Two other men, aged 17 and 22, have already been charged with the same offences and remanded in custody. All three of them are expected to appear in Grand Court on 23 March.

In the meantime, Wright remains a suspect in Tuesday’s killing, in which Dougmore Wright was found shot dead in the middle of Prospect Drive. It is understood that he was the victim of a drive-by shooting at around 10pm.

Category: Crime, Police