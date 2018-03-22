Local mutts saved from ‘doggy death row’

(CNS): Three Cayman mutts being held at the Department of Agriculture pound awaiting an untimely end have been saved by a judge following an appeal by their owner. Duke Perri Merren was convicted in Summary Court last year of suffering ferocious dogs to be at large, criminal trespass and damage to property, following an altercation with his neighbour and his dog in 2016. Part of the sentencing was an order for the dogs to be destroyed. However, the animals have been spared after Justice Hellman, who admitted he was also a dog owner, agreed that other steps could be taken to protect the public.

Since the conviction, which Merren did not appeal, he has constructed a fence to enclose the dogs on his land which has been seen and approved by the authorities. Following the hearing Thursday, Merren agreed to comply with a new court order that they would not be outside of his property unless they were leashed, muzzled and under the supervised limit of just two dogs to one adult when out walking.

The dogs, which were described in court by Merren’s defence attorney, Brett Basdeo, as typical medium-sized Cayman mutts, had ended up on doggy death row after Merren’s neighbours were badly bitten during an incident in which Merren was held liable.

In the original case, Merren’s neighbour returned home with his fiancée after walking his own dog to find Merren’s four dogs lying in the road in front of his property. He said that as he approached his electric gate to enter, the dogs came towards him. Believing that they were dangerous after two previous incidents when they had attacked his dog, he stomped his foot loudly to shoo them away, as he and his girlfriend made their way inside the driveway.

But as the gate was closing behind the couple, Merren came rushing from his home across the street yelling expletives at the neighbour and accusing him of kicking his dogs. He managed to prise the electric gate back open, damaging it as he did, and entered the man’s property with his four dogs. During the angry exchange between the neighbours Merren’s dogs set about the victim’s dog, and during the attempts to break them apart everyone was bitten.

The couple sustained several injuries and both had to go to hospital for stitches.

Merren pleaded guilty after the trial began in May 2017 and was later given a short suspended sentence, told to pay for the damage and medical bills and a community service order. The magistrate also ordered that the dogs be put to sleep. But Merren filed an immediate appeal against the destruction order and the dogs were given a stay.

The dogs have been held at the DoA pound. He told the court that one of them has since died and he believed it had been poisoned.

The court also heard that since the conviction Merren has acquired another two dogs, so when his older animals are returned he will have five dogs, but given the size of the property and the enclosure around it, the judge was content to allow the dogs to return home on the condition that owner agreed to the conditions.

Justice Hellman said Merren was now the keeper of his animals and their lives were in his hands. If they are seen outside the enclosed area without a leash and a muzzle, they could be destroyed.

