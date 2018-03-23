Local man denies shoot-out with cops

(CNS): Odain Ebanks denied a long list of offences when he appeared in Grand Court Friday to answer charges relating to a robbery and shooting at police. The local 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty to being one of two men who robbed the Czech Inn in Bodden Town earlier this month, where CI$700 was stolen. He also pleaded not guilty to possessing an unlicensed firearm, stealing and possessing pepper spray, and shooting at police officers following a chase in Prospect after the stick-up.

Following the denials Ebanks was remanded in custody until trial, which was set for June.

Although the robbers were said to have used a stolen car to flee the scene of the armed heist at the Bodden Town bar, Ebanks was not asked to answer charges relating to that theft. The second man believed to have been involved in the crime has not yet been charged.

