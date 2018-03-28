(CNS): Samuel Banks, who began his legal career as a Cayman Islands Appleby scholarship recipient before joining the articled clerk programme, has been made a partner. Called to the bar in 201o Banks is now a Blockchain technology and insurance expert in the firm’s corporate practice group and also recommended as a leading lawyer in Legal 500. Banks is also the Caymanian partner in a the medical venture, Doctors Express, which opened last summer.

Meanwhile, expatriate corporate attorney Jacob MacAdam has also been made partner at the offshore firm. Paul Kennedy, another overseas lawyer from the dispute resolution practice group, has been promoted to counsel.

Bryan Hunter, Managing Partner of Appleby Cayman, said, “It is always gratifying to see growth within the firm, and I would like to offer my congratulations to Samuel, Jacob and Paul for achieving another milestone in their careers. These promotions allow us to recognise the talent of our employees and are also a reflection of the continued growth and success of our market leading practices.”

Category: Business, Financial Services