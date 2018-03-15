Judge admits drunk and careless driving

(CNS): Grand Court Judge, Justice Ingrid Mangatal (53), pleaded guilty Thursday when she made her first appearance in court to answer charges laid earlier this month of DUI and careless driving. The judge admitted being one and a half times over the limit when she crashed the car she was driving into a small concrete wall on the parameter of Governor’s Square at around 10pm on 4 September last year. Following her admissions the facts of the incident were outlined for the visiting judge, Senior Magistrate Juan Wolffe, who was brought from Bermuda to hear the case. He handed down a 12 month ban and a CI$350 fine in relation to the DUI, plus a $250 fine for careless driving.

The summary traffic case against the judge was presented by Cheryl Richards QC, the director of public prosecutions, who said CCTV had shown, and one eye-witness had seen, the white Suzuki being driven by Justice Mangatal, heading north on the West Bay Road shortly before the smash.

The witness said the car was at times being driven erratically and the brakes frequently applied before the vehicle made a right turn by Governor’s Square, and in averting a collision with another on-coming vehicle, hit a concrete curb then crashed into a concrete sign.

The witness, who had been following the car, went to the aid of the driver and called 911. When the police and emergency services arrived, the judge declined medical treatment but submitted to a breathalyzer test, which gave a reading of 0.157. She was arrested and taken to Fairbanks detention centre before being released on bail.

Ben Tonner QC, who represented Justice Mangatal, detailed her interview with police, where she admitted having consumed three glasses of wine earlier in the evening and that she had taken prescription medication before going to bed earlier because she was very tired.

She had told police she had no memory of leaving home, still in her night-wear, and apparently visiting a fast-food restaurant before the smash. Evidence submitted in the case indicated that the medications she had taken before retiring, mixed with the alcohol and the fatigue, could have caused the amnesia.

However, Mangatal, whom Tonner described as talented, fair-minded and well-respected, chose to accept responsibility and not deny the charges.

The magistrate made note of that when he handed down the ban and fines in line with the statutory minimums for DUI and authorities in relation to the careless driving. Magistrate Wolffe said there was no need to depart from the usual sentences for similar cases and that everyone should be treated the same in relation to the law.

But he said that, given the unique nature of her work and her previously unblemished character, the sentence he handed down paled when compared to the “embarrassing and humiliating” situation for her as a judge.

He noted that she had no previous traffic convictions, had expressed contrition and remorse, admitted the offence at the earliest opportunity and cooperated with the police. He also noted that, despite her knowledge of the law and the circumstances surrounding the incident, where she could have pushed for a trial and made the crown prove its case, she had chosen not to do so, which he said was an indication of her integrity and respect for the administration of justice.

