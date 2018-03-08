Webb secures another sentence delay

(CNS): Almost three years since Jeff Webb (54), a former president of the Cayman Islands Football Association, was rounded up in the US justice department investigation into international football corruption and over two years since his conviction for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies, his sentence hearing has been postponed yet again. The seventh date for the hearing has been set for September after Webb secured a postponement of the scheduled hearing this week.

It is increasingly unlikely that Webb, who rose to become president of the regional body, CONCACAF, and vice president of FIFA, will serve any time in jail after his cooperation with the authorities in the FIFA probe, his admissions and the forfeiture of around $6.7 million.

He has served most of the last few years under house arrest after agreeing to go to the US to face the music following his arrest in Zürich in May 2015. He and a number of other FIFA officials and sports marketing executives were arrested during a pre-dawn raid at a luxury hotel in the Swiss city.

The original tight restrictions on Webb’s bail conditions have gradually decreased, fueling speculation that he is unlikely to go to jail. He is also understood to have sold the luxury home he was living in with his American wife and child in Atlanta, Georgia, in an effort to raise the cash needed to pay the confiscation order.

The delay in sentencing also impacts the pending local charges against Webb for his role in the CarePay scandal at the hospital. He accused of conspiring with his close friend and business partner, Canover Watson, who was convicted in the hospital corruption case, to cream off millions of dollars from a health services authority contract.

While Cayman has an extradition treaty with the US, a request for his return home cannot be made until the proceedings against him in New York are complete.

