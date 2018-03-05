(CNS): The police arrested three men and recovered a .38 caliber revolver handgun, 49 rounds of ammunition and several packages of ganja weighing around 250lbs after a canoe chase in the early hours of Friday morning involving the police helicopter and the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit. Just after midnight, officers on border protection patrol came upon a canoe with three men on board, which sped off when they saw the RCIPS boat. But a little later the Air Support Unit spotted the men dumping what turned out to be the drugs overboard.

Following a short pursuit by the JMU boat, the police intercepted the canoe and detained the men. A search of the area recovered the ganja packages, and when they were later searched, police found the gun and ammunition. The RCIPS said that the drugs would have had a minimum street value of around CI$162,500.

The three men, Jamaican nationals aged 58, 41 and 37, have been charged so far only in connection with the drugs. They were expected in Summary Court Monday.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Category: Crime, Police