Hurricane seer hints at busy season ahead
(CNS): Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach has hinted at a busy hurricane season for the Atlantic this year. Speaking at the US National Hurricane Conference in Florida, less than two weeks before he releases his April forecast, he warned that 2018 is going to be active. “If hurricane season started today, it would probably be pretty active,” Klotzbach said. “But a lot can change between March and the peak of the season. Very small changes in atmospheric patterns can cause big differences in how the oceans respond.”
Given the devastating 2017 hurricane season, the conference has drawn a large audience, according to US reports, and Klotzbach gave his presentation to a full house, but he also made it clear that meteorologists are still struggling with long-term hurricane forecasts.
With just two months before the season begins, Klotzbach warned that early forecasts are notoriously low in confidence, even though those tasked with dealing with disaster management want to know as much as possible as early as possible. Last year Colorado’s early forecast fell well short of the season’s storm total but the weather expert will still be making a stab at a prediction next month as he finalises the data.
This year most forecast models are predicting a neutral climate pattern during the hurricane season, which means warmer temperatures in the Atlantic, fuelling the potentially active season. “Hurricanes live off warm ocean water,” Klotzbach said.
Meanwhile, Cayman’s own weather guru, National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts, has warned that the impact of climate change in Cayman, which is already leading to a hotter and drier climate as well as rising sea levels, fuels the negative impacts of major storms.
Speaking to Cayman 27 this week, he said, “When you have increasing sea levels and you put things like storm surge and hurricane waves on top of it, then all of a sudden it amplifies the problem.”
I will do what I do every season: Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.
Here we go again…just say every year is a gonna be a busy year from now on I’m sick of these prediction specialist
The war on information continues
This article sponsored by the insurance cartel?
The same “cartel” that paid out over $100bn in catastrophe losses over Harvey, Irma and Maria? The same one where prices decreased every year from 2010 onwards due to lack of catastophes? And had to be increased because of the huge number of catstrophes last year, whilst still having to pay the losses due to stupid driving etc? Do you want solvent insurance companies or bankrupt ones?You almost qualify for the dumbest comment of the year, but it would appear you are too dumb to even do that. When you have no idea what you are talking about, it’s best to say nothing.
buckle up folks, going to be a wild ride …
let her rip! nothing could get any worse for poor people on this island???😂
You were not in the queue when IQ was being handed out, were you?
Oh stop it with your Climate change religion.
We all know that religion is a man-made construct to control the masses and those at the top of the cult get the most benefits.
When Jesus showed up, religious bastards killed Him because they could not bear to hear the truth.
The last thing we need is another religion. We just need truth.
So you have become what you hate? How ironic.
Let’s be honest, if the world has been polluted, it is big industry that has done it.
Will you please for the love of God just WAKE UP!
oh dear, seems the door to the stupid factory was left open today. Big industry you say? The big industry that makes things for you to use? Or products for other people to make the things you use? That same big industry that if we didn’t buy anything wouldn’t exist? Don’t get me wrong, I like the idea of no more plastic bags, no more mobile phones, maybe even no more electricity generated other than by the sun, sea or wind..but did you even attempt to think about what you wrote or just heard it on some right wing denial TV with no grounding in fact?
Insurance companies love these long range tea-leaf readers….just in time for policy renewals.
