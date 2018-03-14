Human bones found in BT remain a mystery

(CNS): Human remains that were found on a piece of land in Bodden Town last year during excavations on the property had been buried there for at least 75 years, but experts have been unable to determine who the person was. Forensic archaeologists and anthropologists in the US have now completed their examination of the bones and were able to give the approximate time that the remains have been buried, police said. But the examination did not reveal any obvious cause of death or injuries or any positive identification.

As a result, the RCIPS said the bones will not be subject to any further legal or medical investigation.

Although forensic and police inquiries were unable to determine who the person was, all relevant and interested parties have been made aware of the findings of the examinations. Police said they will now liaise with the Coroner’s Office to determine the best course of action for a proper return and interment of these remains.

