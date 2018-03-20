CIG proposing health insurance plan for over 65’s

(CNS): The government is embarking on a public consultation on the idea of a Standard Health Insurance Contract for seniors in the Cayman Islands aged 65 and older. The Health Insurance Commission (HIC) and Department of Health Regulatory Services (DHRS) have created a survey seeking opinions on how Cayman can best meet the unique healthcare needs of the more than 4,000 older members of the community. But the suggestion is already making waves as the opposition leader said the idea was “absolutely ridiculous” and “flies in the face of the whole purpose of health insurance”.

The cost of health insurance and the coverage that people get has posed a challenge in the Cayman Islands for some time, as it has the world over. But in recent times the premier, who previously held the health portfolio, has indicated that the local system wasn’t working and hinted that some form of single pay or a national system may be more suitable for Cayman. But despite those previous hints, it appears government is now considering other ways of tinkering with the current private sector system.

In a press release from his ministry, issued after he left for Hong Kong, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said the proposal follows the recently adopted older persons’ policy.

“As that document makes clear, government is committed to ensuring that this vulnerable but much valued section of our population has access to coverage that is affordable, sustainable and allows them to enjoy a high quality of life,” he said.

Over the next four weeks residents of all ages are encouraged to take part in a survey, which is available on online here or hard copy format at the GAB building. Part of what officials called a feasibility study on developing a health contract for elderly people, the public consultation will be an important part of the process.

Health Insurance Commission Chair Harvey Stephenson pointed out that the current standard health insurance contract (SHIC) offers maternity benefits, while older persons might benefit instead from increased coverage for prescription medicines or outpatient visits.

“In 2016 there were some 4,000 people aged 65 and over in the Cayman Islands, with an average life expectancy of 82 years,” said Stephenson. “Our aim is to better understand this population’s unique needs. Questions we will be looking to answer include whether to create a special plan for them, how we might go about doing it, and whether there are other ways to achieve the same goal.”

Noting that it is impossible to say at this stage what the revised coverage might look like, Mervyn Conolly, the superintendent of health insurance, urged all residents to have their say.

“The aim of this survey is to allow older persons and those who will eventually become older persons to articulate their needs and opinions concerning the affordability and sustainability of health insurance coverage,” he said, adding that a separate poll has been sent to local health insurance brokers.

The issue, however, has been raised on a number of occasions in the Public Accounts Committee, PAC Chair Ezzard Miller told CNS that he believes the proposal is absurd for a number of reasons.

“It flies in the face of the whole purpose of health insurance, which is to spread the risk across the whole population,” he said. “The price of such a health contract would be horrendous based on an aging, high-risk, small group, which is the most in need of health care. The premiums will be very, very high — probably exceeding $1,500 a month.”

Miller said this was the wrong approach and government should be looking at a wider national or single payer plan that would enable the risk to be spread across the community so that the costs could be offset by the young and healthy.

“This proposal will just be another windfall for the insurance sector, which made a clear profit of more than $10 million last year and which the government seems reluctant to offend.”

While the proposal remains in its early stages, the government has already contracted Canadian human resource consultants, Morneau Shepell, to conduct both the survey and the study on behalf of the commission and department.

To this end representatives of the firm have already led meetings seeking input from stakeholders, including approved healthcare and health insurance providers, older persons and members of the business community, officials said.

The public survey will be open until 15 April. It asks 22 questions and should take about 15-20 minutes to complete. Morneau Shepell will then produce a report that will use this public opinion and other measures to determine a suitable schedule of benefits for the local environment, as well as an actuarially determined health insurance premium rate for persons aged 65 and older.

Known as SHIC 65+ for the group on which the study is focusing, the project is expected to be completed by early summer and its results made available to the public shortly after.

Members of the public can download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website. Hard copies are available from the Health Insurance Commission kiosk on the ground floor of GAB and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available from [email protected].

