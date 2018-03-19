Hazard officials believe exercise will improve responses

(CNS): Government officials believe their response to any future tsunami warning will improve as a result of the Cayman Islands’ participation last week in a Caribbean-wide exercise. “The purpose of the exercise was to evaluate local tsunami response plans, increase tsunami preparedness, and improve coordination, especially of government’s internal communications protocols for rapid onset events,” said Danielle Coleman, Deputy Director for Preparedness and Planning at Hazard Management Cayman Islands, after the communication issues HMCI had earlier this year.

“In January when the islands had a tsunami threat, we recognised some inefficiencies in the way we responded, so we used that as a valuable learning experience and immediately began to take the necessary steps to address our protocols and procedures to ensure we could respond effectively,” Coleman said. “During our recent exercise we were able to get the messages out to the media, the Government websites and social media pages faster than we did following the Honduras earthquake tsunami threat and the Sol Fire event.”

Coleman explained that the department was also able to test Phase 1 of the Emergency Notification System (ENS), which involved issuing an alert through Radio Cayman.

“We are continuing to develop a robust ENS for the Cayman Islands with our partner OfReg, because there may be times when emergencies occur after hours, on nights and weekends… when often there are few people physically present in the television studios and radio stations,” she added.

“We are aware that we need to get critical messages out quickly, and we are pleased that the first phase is now in place and we can roll it out to include all local radio stations in this emergency interrupt system within the next few weeks,” Coleman stated.

The exercise simulated a tsunami generated by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake off the coast of Columbia. As a result, a widespread Tsunami Warning and Watch situation occurred throughout the Caribbean which required implementation of local tsunami response plans.

Coleman explained that the exercise also provided a chance for the police, heath authority, tourism department and Government Information Services (GIS) to test their tsunami response procedures as well. Efficient communication protocols in the event of a tsunami are crucial, not just for notifying the public but to ensure that government agencies respond as well.

Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers, who is responsible for HMCI said that regular exercises are important to emergency preparedness.

“It’s essential to ensure that Government employees at all levels, including our emergency responders, can work together with private sector stakeholders and community partners to deliver an effective team response to any natural disaster or critical incident situation,” she said.

