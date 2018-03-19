Green iguana solution may be dedicated unit

(CNS): With a budget of just $1.1 million this year to try to make a dent in the population of green iguana in the Cayman Islands, which is now well over one million, Fred Burton, the Department of Environment‘s Terrestrial Resources Unit manager, said the challenge is significant and will not be solved through any kind of bounty. Burton, who is now tasked with coming up with a solution to contain the explosion of the invasive iguana, said the pilot efforts last year illustrated just how massive the problem is and the scale of the resources and manpower that would be needed to tackle it. “There are just not enough people out their willing to do it,” he said.

Speaking after last week’s National Conservation Council meeting, Burton said that the cull last year was so insignificant compared to the rate of reproduction that he now fears that efforts to make any kind of noticeable reduction in the population will require dozens of cullers working full time for several years.

During a five-month period both professional and amateur cullers killed less than 30,000 green iguanas, which is a mere drop in the bucket given that the population appears to be doubling year on year. Burton explained that even the best cullers can only kill around 150 per day, so dozens of people would need to be on the job.

He said that last year the DoE did not spend the funds allotted because there weren’t enough people “who can drop what they are doing to cull iguanas”. Pointing out that there are only three or four people who are set up to cull full time, he noted, “We need a lot more than that.”

The reptile expert, who spent a significant part of his career saving the endangered blue iguana and is now tasked with the reverse problem when it comes to the green iguana, explained that government could solve the problem through a dedicated control unit, something akin to the Mosquito Research and Control Unit.

The only other option would be to encourage the private sector pest control businesses, but either one would require far more funding than has been currently allocated, he said. “It is not impossible to tackle this,” he said, but it remains a significant problem.

Burton believes that it really requires a major contract and for Cayman to begin thinking about it as a potential business. However, it is unlikely that any pest business would be willing to set up without some guarantees about a set term contract from the government, which would need to be supported by far more than the current budget.

The target of culling needs to be between 600,000 and one million to make a meaningful attack on the green iguana population. DoE surveys last year confirmed the rapid increase in the population to well over one million. Burton said if it continues to rise at the same rate, this year’s survey, which will take place in August, is likely set to reach two million.

