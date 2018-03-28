Governor counts himself ‘lucky’ over new job

(CNS): Governor Anwar Choudhury asked guests at Government House rhetorically, “How lucky am I, as an ambassador, to be given this wonderful placement?” Speaking at a reception at his new home Tuesday evening on his second day on island and clearly delighted with his new job, he also noted the warm welcome he was given. He said he was already beginning to understand “CaymanKind” and that he and his family were “awestruck by the beauty of Cayman”.

Nevertheless, the governor said he was looking forward to getting down to work, and said that one of the things he enjoys is engaging with people. While he indicated that the governor’s office already had an early vision to focus on security, the business sector and rights, he planned to make sure he heard from the people of Cayman about the issues.

Choudhury also reaffirmed his commitment to helping forge stronger ties with the UK.

