(CNS): Helen Kilpatrick left the Cayman Islands Monday after four and a half years in the office of governor. Not only was she the first woman to serve in the job and the first not to come from a diplomatic background, she was also the longest-serving UK official and probably the most reluctant to leave, having thoroughly enjoyed her time here. Kirkpatrick had developed very successful and close working relationships with both Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson.

The deputy governor will be acting in post for the next three weeks until the arrival later this month of the new governor, Anwar Choudhury, who, unlike Kilpatrick, is from the Foreign Office and has been a diplomat for the last fourteen years.

As Kilpatrick prepared to leave, Manderson said that he was going to miss her. He said Cayman was a better place for having her in the post and she had achieved much since she arrived.

“It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to work with her. She has been a great boss and she has inspired and motivated me and held me accountable when necessary,” he stated. “We have improved in so many key areas,” Manderson added, as he pointed in particular to the improvement in the reporting on public finances.

The deputy governor said he was expecting a smooth transition when the new governor arrives and he expected that Choudhury would pick up on the “fantastic work” Kilpatrick has been doing, including promoting good governance and human rights.

Kilpatrick has been popular with the elected government, especially Premier McLaughlin, who was elected as leader of the last PPM-led government just a few months before she arrived and has served as the leader of the Cayman Islands throughout her time here. During the reception at Government House on Friday, McLaughlin described her as the “best governor that Cayman as ever had”.

Much less hands-on when it came to politics than her two predecessors, Duncan Taylor and Stuart Jack, Kilpatrick was clearly very sad to be leaving the Cayman Islands behind.

Taylor and Jack, on the other hand, were both rather less reluctant to bid farewell as a result of the various political scandals that they were both involved in during their time here. While Jack’s legacy was marked by the Operation Tempura, debacle, Taylor will forever be associated with former premier McKeeva Bush’s fall from office because of his part in the controversial charges against Bush relating to the misuse of his government credit card, for which he was eventually acquitted.

By contrast Kilpatrick, the first non-FCO representative to serve as governor, will be remembered for her diplomacy, an absence of scandal and a relatively uneventful tenure.

