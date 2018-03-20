(CNS): Anwar Choudhury, the new governor of the Cayman Islands, will be sworn into office immediately after his anticipated arrival Monday, officials have confirmed. The ceremony will take place at the Legislative Assembly before the UK representative begins his official duties, with his first day culminating in a welcome reception at Pedro Castle. His arrival coincides with a sad time for him personally, as his father, Afruz Bakht Choudhury, died this weekend in London.

After ending his tour as the British Ambassador to Peru, Choudhury has been back in London over the last few weeks preparing for his new post here in Cayman. Choudhury will be arriving with his wife, Momina, and three daughters.

After the pomp and ceremony of the first day, the governor is expected to spend next Tuesday in a series of introductory meetings with Cabinet and senior government officials before attending a private welcome reception at Government House. Officials said an all-day Sister Islands visit is scheduled for Wednesday, 28 March, and other district tours are currently being planned. On Thursday, 29 March, Choudhury will hold his first press conference at Government House.

“The governor designate and his family will be very welcome in the Cayman Islands and between good old-fashioned local hospitality and the warmth of the Caymanian people, we look forward to dazzling them,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin. “I speak on behalf of the entire government in anticipating a productive partnership to ensure a prosperous and constructive future for the Cayman Islands.”

The welcome reception for the governor and Mrs Choudhury, hosted by the premier at Pedro Castle, begins at 6pm and will be open to the public.

Expressing his condolences to the new governor in a release today, McLaughlin said, “Beginning a new position in a foreign land cannot be easy on anyone, but it must be especially difficult when you are facing the death of a parent. On behalf of the government and people of the Cayman Islands, I wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to Mr Choudhury and his family.”

