Government listening to business, claims Hew

(CNS): Commerce Minister Joey Hew has said that government has been listening to the business community and is focused on addressing the red tape and other challenges faced by entrepreneurs, removing some requirements in the licensing process that have been found to be unnecessary. “Helping businesses succeed is an important goal for government,” Joey Hew stated, following the passage of amendments to the Trade and Business Licensing Law during the last sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

“These changes are a key strategy to cut the red tape and bureaucracy that hinder the growth of businesses,” he said. “We have been listening to the concerns of businesses, and we are working to create a more business friendly environment with tangible benefits, that will allow entrepreneurs to flourish.”

He said the efforts to improve the system will culminate in a better and more streamlined experience for business owners.

“Providing more support to businesses, particularly small and micro businesses, as well as assisting Caymanians who want to start or grow their own businesses, is a key priority for government and my ministry,” he added.

Changes include the exemption of Caymanians, permanent residents and holders of residency and employment rights certificates who have been living in the Cayman Islands for five or more years from having to provide a police clearance certificate when submitting an application.

It also provides for the Trade and Business Licensing Board to obtain documents that are current and relevant to the application directly from the relevant public authorities or government agencies. Officials said that change significantly reduces the burden on the applicant and makes the application process more streamlined and manageable.

Applicants seeking a T&B licence will also be able to self-validate their health insurance and pension information on the application form, which will then be sent to the relevant government agencies to cross check. This will eliminate the need for applicants to provide proof of compliance, while first time applicants will no longer be required to provide the information.

Efforts are also underway to facilitate online submissions of applications and renewals, as part of a wider e-government initiative, which is expected to launch mid-year. The ministry will also conduct a comprehensive review of the law later this year.

