Government listening to business, claims Hew
(CNS): Commerce Minister Joey Hew has said that government has been listening to the business community and is focused on addressing the red tape and other challenges faced by entrepreneurs, removing some requirements in the licensing process that have been found to be unnecessary. “Helping businesses succeed is an important goal for government,” Joey Hew stated, following the passage of amendments to the Trade and Business Licensing Law during the last sitting of the Legislative Assembly.
“These changes are a key strategy to cut the red tape and bureaucracy that hinder the growth of businesses,” he said. “We have been listening to the concerns of businesses, and we are working to create a more business friendly environment with tangible benefits, that will allow entrepreneurs to flourish.”
He said the efforts to improve the system will culminate in a better and more streamlined experience for business owners.
“Providing more support to businesses, particularly small and micro businesses, as well as assisting Caymanians who want to start or grow their own businesses, is a key priority for government and my ministry,” he added.
Changes include the exemption of Caymanians, permanent residents and holders of residency and employment rights certificates who have been living in the Cayman Islands for five or more years from having to provide a police clearance certificate when submitting an application.
It also provides for the Trade and Business Licensing Board to obtain documents that are current and relevant to the application directly from the relevant public authorities or government agencies. Officials said that change significantly reduces the burden on the applicant and makes the application process more streamlined and manageable.
Applicants seeking a T&B licence will also be able to self-validate their health insurance and pension information on the application form, which will then be sent to the relevant government agencies to cross check. This will eliminate the need for applicants to provide proof of compliance, while first time applicants will no longer be required to provide the information.
Efforts are also underway to facilitate online submissions of applications and renewals, as part of a wider e-government initiative, which is expected to launch mid-year. The ministry will also conduct a comprehensive review of the law later this year.
Category: Business
Well done Joey.
Has Joey visited the Public Beach recently?
the situation at public beach is a perfect reflection of the failures of ministers like joey hew and incompetence of cig.
As a self-employed Caymanian owning & running my own business, I am required to have TBL, prove pension and health insurance annually to renew my TBL to allow me to operate as a ‘sole trader ‘ under the law. Why are these beach vendors allowed to operate without complying with any of these requirements? What does the government see as the difference that separates these individuals from myself and all of the other law abiding business owners, whether they be solely Caymanian owned and operated ,or not? It is expensive to operate a small business , but we continue to do so and comply with the trade & business licensing laws . I’d like to see government illustrate why there are two sets of rules here. If they cannot, the only outcome the general public can view is that there are two systems in operation , one system lives under the heading titled law abiding business owners and the other lives under the title of exempt from operating under the law.
Apply the trade and business laws across the board. No exceptions for beach vendors.
The whole mess at the Public Beach could’ve been easily avoided if the CIG had stopped the first vendor when he initially set up shop. What did they do? Tried to find a way to accommodate the vendors rather than stopping the problem in its tracks! I am so frustrated by this mess that I’m now happy to watch the disaster unfold and seeing the incompetent CIG scramble for a solution.
The latest solution? Spend ‘public funds’ to improve restrooms and stalls for vendors, effectively facilitating the growth of problem, encouraging more vendors to come on down and setup shop. Madness!
There will soon be an outright war between vendors as they quarrel over OUR Public beach space. Someone will get hurt and sadly our tourists have a front seat view to the event.
The buck now stops with Mr. Hew as commerce minister.
Hews listening? How’s Hew Listening? Hew’da thunk…
Every business needs to have pension and insurance it is in the law doesn’t the minister know this?
Mr. Hew stop blowing smoke and sort out the mess that is the Public Beach. Platitudes about small businesses are meaningless as the Minister of Commerce responsible for DCI if nothing gets down immediately. In fact why is are you allowing that madness to continue at the Public Beach? The ppm have done nothing for the last five years for a situation that is getting worse. Do your job and enforce the laws instead of making exceptions for a few votes. If you fail to act as minister in the way you failed to act as councilor for Tourism it will prove that you’re as useless as the rest of your colleagues who created and helped to facilitate the mess down there that is now a national embarrassment to the Cayman Islands.
Joey Who?
