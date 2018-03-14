No evidence cops involved in lock-up break-in

(CNS): Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon has said that there is no evidence to support previous allegations made by former police commissioner David Baines that corrupt officers were involved in the break-in at the police lock-up in the George Town Police Station yard in 2015. Almost 60 kilos of cocaine and ganja were stolen from under the noses of the RCIPS when thieves broke into the container which at the time was used to store evidence.

At first police management denied that the locker had been burgled, but later Baines had suggested that police could have been involved. However, no officers have ever been charged in connection with the still missing drug haul.

Answering a question from the independent member for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, the acting deputy governor walked back the comments made by Baines in 2015 and said that an internal investigation into the break-in could not substantiate rumours that the incident must have involved rogue cops.

McField-Nixon said that despite extensive investigations, including reviewing over 100 hours of CCTV footage, making around 18 arrests and several interviews of potential suspects, the case had not been solved and it remained open.

She said that a file had been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on one of the suspects, who was not a police officer, but the office did not recommend charges. However, during the investigation police did arrest and charge known offenders for other drug case unrelated to the lock-up break-in, she noted.

McField-Nixon emphasised the current position that the allegations made by Baines were purely speculative and the investigation had turned up nothing to substantiate the claim of police involvement.

But she accepted that, given the concerns that his comments had raised in the community, there was room to publicise that information to reassure the people and help rebuild trust. She also insisted that no one was above the law and had police been involved, it would have been taken seriously, but on this occasion there was no evidence to support such allegations.

