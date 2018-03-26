Garbage collection troubles roll on

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is once again offering apologies to the people of the Cayman Islands for more lengthy delays over garbage collection services last week. Officials said several issues were to blame including a mechanical breakdown of the two garbage trucks that are assigned to Cayman Brac. “The DEH has been working tirelessly throughout the week to ensure that normal collections resume in the shortest possible time,” officials said.

Garbage pick-up on Cayman Brac resumed on 22 March in scheduled areas, while collection of outstanding areas in Grand Cayman was set to begin on Saturday.

The latest problems come while the ministry remains silent on the situation relating to DEH Director Roydell Carter, who has been on unnamed leave since the end of last year. Civil service management has made almost no comment about the director’s continued absence but has denied that he has been suspended. Carter has, however, not been on the job for some four months and CNS understands that he may be in talks about his departure.

Questions have also been asked recently in parliament about efforts to address the future waste management needs of the country and the awarding of a contract to a consortium of international and local firms led by Dart’s general contractor, DECCO. Government remains in negotiations with this group about the implementation of an integrated waste management solution focusing on a waste-to-energy plant.

Although garbage collection had been continuing in some communities on Grand Cayman, neighbourhoods around Crewe Road, Shamrock Road, Prospect Drive, Hirst Road, College Close to Windward Drive, Tall Tree to Will T Drive, Will T Drive to Northward entrance via Shamrock Road, Hudson and Fig Tree Drive, North Sound Estates to Moonbeam Drive, Pedro Castle Road to Spotts Newlands, Frank Sound Homes, Ocean Club to Newlands and Midland Acres to John McLean Drive were all impacted by the latest problems.

The DEH urges residents who continue to experience non-collection of their garbage to call the offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac on 949-6696 or 916-4201, respectively, or by emailing [email protected].

See today’s Ask Auntie column: DEH did not pick up garbage

Category: Local News