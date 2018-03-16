(CNS): The country’s leader has announced the creation of a Fair Employment Opportunities Commission aimed at specifically addressing complaints about discrimination against Caymanian job seekers or those applying for promotion. In a statement to the Legislative Assembly Thursday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Caymanians needed an avenue for complaints about hiring practices and he intended to establish the Cayman Islands’ first such commission to fill the vacuum in the current system when it came to this specific and worrying complaint that was creating increasing resentment among the local workforce.

The premier pointed out that under the current system, employers and immigrants have access to an Immigration Appeals Tribunal if they believe that a work permit or permanent residency application has been incorrectly refused; people in work can complain about rogue bosses to the Labour Appeals Tribunal, but Caymanian job seekers who believe they have been unfairly treated when applying for a job or bypassed for a promotion have nowhere to go.

He added that Caymanians look to the Immigration Law for protection against discrimination but it doesn’t address discrimination against them and there is no official process for handling complaints of discrimination from job-seekers or those seeking promotion. He pointed out that people can write to the immigration boards, and while that may stall or stop a work permit, it rarely results in the local job-seeker getting the post they applied for.

“The Fair Employment Opportunities Commission, which we propose, with its legislated framework would fill a gap that now exists,” McLaughlin said.

He said it wasn’t just the Immigration Law that was inadequate; the Labour law only covers those with a job and it does not significantly enhance protection against workplace discrimination for Caymanians; and the Bill of Rights can only be applied vertically, between the public and government, which the premier said left no legislation to protect Caymanians from this type of discrimination and no route for redress.

“The Fair Employment Opportunities Commission would supplement other tools for ensuring the hiring of Caymanians while also providing Caymanians with the assurance that government and law-abiding employers do care about Caymanian employment,” he said.

“The commission will be independent to avoid possible perceptions of bias toward business and must be able to maintain a balance and to apply the relevant aspects of the law. As such, it would be headed by a commissioner appointed by the governor in a manner similar to the appointment of the auditor general and ombudsman. It is envisaged that the commissioner would be an experienced attorney or retired judge and the office would be staffed by individuals with legal and investigative skills.”

McLaughlin said it would not be a form of affirmative action but a body to consider the law and determine whether the complaint of unfair treatment was valid, and it will then have the power to apply sanctions.

“It will be important that the business community and public do not believe that this body is subject to political interference but instead operates independently and in accordance with the rule of law,” he stressed.

The commission will also provide other benefits, he said, such as collecting data that government and the public can use to understand the extent of the problem, the effectiveness of existing legislative and enforcement efforts or the impact of new measures to reduce discrimination. This information overtime would also indicate which parts of the job market are impacted by incidents of real or perceived discrimination. It could also help promote and protect employment rights for local workers.

McLaughlin said the idea was not novel as several countries have an equal employment opportunity commission, but before the necessary laws to pave the way for this to be implemented there would be extensive consultation with the business community.

“This government recognises the importance of businesses having access to quality, necessary personnel but we also recognise that we need to do something new to ensure that Caymanians not only believe that they will be treated fairly in the job market but where they do not so believe, that they have an avenue to take their grievances,” McLaughlin said. “If we do nothing and allow the current beliefs of unfairness to fester and grow, we may well end up where the Bahamas was in the 1970s with an unsettled business climate and great resentment amongst local people and with business leaving our shores.”

The premier added that if a business is operating as the law requires and is treating Caymanian job applicants fairly, they will have nothing to fear regarding the implementation of such a commission.

Although work is underway on the development of a Human Resources Department to better regulate the labour market, including access to work permits, changes to the laws regarding the advertising of jobs as well as creating a National Jobs Clearinghouse to improve transparency, the premier told his colleagues that this would not be enough, given the constant stories of discrimination.

He said that tweaking the Immigration Law and Regulations had not solved the problem because “complaints of discrimination against Caymanians… remain widespread” and resentment was growing. “To date no amount of change to the Immigration Law has alleviated the concerns,” he stated.

“The stories about Caymanians being treated unfairly in the labour market are legion,” the premier said. “Personally, hardly a day passes that I do not hear an anecdote of a Caymanian being discriminated against or treated unfairly with respect to employment. By being treated unfairly I am talking about qualified Caymanians who are able to do a particular job being unjustifiably refused an opportunity to work or being passed over for a training opportunity or promotion. Indeed, at times they may not even have received an opportunity for an interview for a job.”

Pointed to the commission as a new solution to the challenge, he added, “In some cases we know the stories first hand, either through constituents, family or friends and so know them to be true.”

Category: Jobs, Local News, Politics, Private Sector Oversight