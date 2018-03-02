Ex-top traffic cop fined $1,500 for drunken smash

(CNS): Adrian Barnett, a former head of the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit, was fined $1,500 and lost his licence for one year after he was sentenced this week in connection with his recent driving conviction. Barnett pleaded guilty last month to dangerous driving, driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident in relation to the collision on 10 June last year, when he crashed into the back of another vehicle on Shamrock Road and fled the scene, though he handed himself in two days after the smash.

A fourth charge of misleading the police laid against the former police inspector and traffic unit boss was dropped when he admitted to the driving offences, which happened while he was off duty.

The former inspector, who had led the TMU for several years, was placed on required leave following the incident. However, an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed that Barnett retired in December.

Category: Courts, Crime