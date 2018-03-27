Dump turns away debris over equipment failure

(CNS): Trouble at the George Town landfill shows no sign of abating as the Department of Environmental Health has now announced that it has been forced to temporarily halt the intake of construction debris and vegetative waste due to equipment failure. Despite claims from officials earlier this week that it was getting back on track with the recently delayed garbage collection, the problems appear to be worsening at the critically important public entity. The refusal to take garden waste comes at a time when government is hoping to begin its plans for composting.

Intake of construction and green waste was suspended on Monday and is not expected to resume until Thursday. The dump officials said that vegetative waste refers to the remnants of land-clearing activities and includes large trees and branches, while construction debris refers to materials resulting from building or demolition activities, such as building blocks, concrete and rubble.

Until the landfill begins accepting this type of waste again, the DEH urged residents and contractors not to fly-tip by dumping the waste on private property, along the roadway or in other public spaces during this time. “Residents and contractors are asked to ensure that items are properly contained,” the department stated in a release.

Residential and commercial garbage will continue to be accepted, although the intake of derelict vehicles and scrap metals at George Town landfill is also still limited. The department said it is currently in the process of reorganising the landfill so that the removal of these items will be normalised in the coming months.

While the issues at the dump continue in the absence of a full management team and staff shortages, the minister in charge, Dwayne Seymour, and the chief officer of the ministry, Jennifer Ahearn, have made almost no comment on the mounting problems. Meanwhile, it is understood that Roydell Carter remains on some form of enforced leave while negotiations over his future with the civil service continue. The deputy director left at the end of last year.

For more information contact DEH main office by telephone on 949-6696 or by email at [email protected].

