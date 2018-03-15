Driver cleared of killing best friend in crash

(CNS): Noel Vaughn Douglas (37) was found guilty Thursday of dangerous driving, but acquitted of killing his best friend after a jury took more than four hours to come to a majority verdict in the case where Matthew Owens (31) died. Douglas, who had pleaded not guilty to causing his close friend’s death, gave what was on occasion emotional evidence during the trial when he told the court what happened before the late night fatal smash on the Linford Pierson Highway in December 2015.

Douglas said he and his friend had been out together in George Town and were heading to Owens’ home to play video games. Douglas was driving his BMW, while Owens was on a 1000cc high performance Yamaha motorbike. Douglas, who was driving on the LPH, at a time when it was still just two lanes, said he had moved to overtake a car, but another vehicle was coming in the opposition direction and he had not realised how close it was. In an effort to avoid a collision, Douglas swerved further to his right, but so did the oncoming driver, causing a crash on the opposition shoulder of the road.

Then, as Douglas’ BMW swung across the LPH after hitting the oncoming car, Owens, who had been behind the BMW, and had also opted to overtake, collided with the rear end of that car and was catapulted from his bike. Owens was not wearing a crash helmet and died at the scene.

As he recalled what he could of the crash, Douglas said he got out of his car to check if the driver of the vehicle he had collided with was OK. It was not until a few seconds later that he realised his friend had also crashed and his body was lying on the ground. Douglas told the court that the whole incident was horrible and happened very fast, recalling how he repeatedly called Owens’ name and was frantic about why the ambulance seemed to be taking so long.

He admitted that he was driving over the speed limit but denied racing with Owens. He did, however, tell the police that they two of them were “going at it hard”. It was also confirmed that although Douglas had some alcohol in his system, he was not over the legal limit.

Reconstruction experts differed in their view of the speed of the collisions, but between them concluded that Douglas could have been travelling anywhere between 50mph and more than 70mph at the time of the smash with the oncoming vehicle on the 40mph limit road. Owens was believed to be travelling at a slower speed when he collided with Douglas’ BMW.

Describing how close he and Owens were, Douglas said the crash was the worst time of his life and a “very dark period”. He said Owens was like a brother to him; the two men were not only close but their families were also very close and Owens was godfather to one of Douglas’ children.

During his submissions on behalf of Douglas, defence attorney Nick Dixey argued that Douglas had not caused Owens death as he could not know that the bike rider had also made the same maneuver to overtake, according to the findings of the accident reconstructionists.

The jury was given ‘steps to verdict’ to consider regarding whether or not Douglas was responsible for Owens’ death as a result of dangerous or careless driving or whether he was only guilty of dangerous or careless driving, given his responsibility for the collision with the oncoming car.

The jury found Douglas was not culpable for his friend’s death and found him guilty of just dangerous driving in relation to the original collision.

Following the verdict, Douglas handed over his driver’s licence and was bailed until his sentencing hearing, which has been set for 24 May.

CNS Note: An earlier version of this story was incorrect and had erroneously stated that Douglas was also guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. We would like to apologise for any distress this mistake caused.

