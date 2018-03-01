Driver arrested as pedestrian fights for life

(CNS): The driver of a Honda Accord that hit a pedestrian on Smith Road last Friday morning has been arrested, while the victim remains in critical condition suffering from very serious life-threatening injuries. Earlier this week he was transferred from the Cayman Islands Hospital to the Shetty hospital in East End, where he is fighting for his life. Police say that at around 8:30am on 23 February, the driver lost control of the car, struck the pedestrian who was walking on the pavement, and then collided with a nearby house.

The 54-year-old-man, who lives in George Town, was arrested Monday and is now on police bail as the investigation continues. He escaped unscathed.

