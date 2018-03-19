Dry needle therapy leads to medical emergency
(CNS): A Caymanian patient of the Health Services Authority offered her heartfelt thanks to the medical staff that treated her earlier this year when she experienced a life-threatening situation after a type of acupuncture, known as deep dry needling. Debbie Pennington-Ebanks has made a full recovery but she suffered a collapsed lung following a session with a private therapist. Emergency room physician Dr Sean Teeling was quick to diagnose the problem and put Pennington-Ebanks in the hands of HSA surgeons Drs Omar Felix and Shomari Blake, who treated her potentially fatal condition. The patient has confirmed that she has not made a complaint about the therapist.
Pneumothorax, the medical term for a collapsed lung, is a well-recognised but rare adverse side-effect related to acupuncture or deep dry needling that can be fatal, according to medical experts.
Pennington-Ebanks said she had returned to work after the needle therapy when she began struggling to breathe. She credits the quick thinking of doctors and the specialist work of the surgeons who performed a thoracostomy and minimally invasive techniques to reduce her pain, discomfort and improve cosmetic outcome.
“I’m not one to commend people. I’m usually very critical, but the service I experienced at the Cayman Islands Hospital was beyond outstanding. I want to recognise and commend the HSA and its doctors for the quality of care and treatment I received,” Pennington-Ebanks said. “The doctors checked on me every day and physiotherapy started working with me the following morning of the procedure.”
She added, “It was the most traumatic experience of my life, but the kindness, empathy, professionalism and dedication our public hospital demonstrated during my care reassured me that I was in good hands and contributed significantly to my recovery.”
Dr Felix said, “The procedure went well. She went home in a few days once we had confirmed that her lung was fully inflated and the pneumothorax was completely resolved.”
Pennington-Ebanks told CNS that she had not and did not intend to file a complaint about the therapy as she said she has made a full recovery thanks to the fantastic service received from the doctors at the HSA.
Punctured her lung? When they said deep dry needle they weren’t messin around.
Maybe the Health Service should pursue reimbursment from the quack.
Caymanians think acupuncture is witch doctor therapy from Hiati. So this is predictable.
“Dry Needling Therapy” has had a positive effect on my life. After years of debilitating pain and many practitioners/surgeons (that just wanted to cut me open) I have had 150% relief. This therapy plays a positive roll in health care. As in all healthcare therapies some are not for all and sorry this woman had to undergo the issues she did. Happy she is doing well. But CNS should think of the negatives this article will bring and was it worth publishing. Is it really news worth or negative propaganda?
“I’m not one to commend people. I’m usually very critical…”
I’m happy she’s doing better, but, really??
2
So are we to understand correctly that puncturing the lungs of others with no medical license whatsoever is not a criminal offense in Cayman?
I expect the next person accused of an unlawful shooting to be a “dry bullet therapy” practitioner.
1
2
wow. she needs to take legal action.
10
22
“Pneumothorax, the medical term for a collapsed lung, is a well-recognised but rare adverse side-effect related to acupuncture or deep dry needling that can be fatal, according to medical experts.”
Based on the fact that it is a side effect of dry needling, i doubt there is any legal action she can take. According to this facts presented the therapist did not act negligent. It’s like someone taking medication with known side effects attempting to take legal action for experiencing said side effects.
#Murica
We need to know who inserted the needle & what qualifications are required to administer dry needling.,,,
Her particular procedure needs to be investigated to determine if there is actually fault to be found. Could save a life.
2
Things happen. One eats peanuts without problems, but it can kill another. Prednisone is a life saver for most people, but can kill and or cause permanent “steroid psychosis”.
Because of course every time something goes wrong, there HAS to have been criminal negligence involved. SMH.
What will money do her any good?
I am delighted that this lady is alive and well. However, suing is pointless because the alternative therapies (acupuncture, needling, homeopathy etc) and the like is all bullshit. There is no scientific evidence to support that they do any good. Just a bunch of quacks fleecing you out of your hard earned cash.
2
Had it been in the USA she would have already gotten a lawyer. A patient has rights and she needs to take legal action.
1
