(CNS): A Caymanian patient of the Health Services Authority offered her heartfelt thanks to the medical staff that treated her earlier this year when she experienced a life-threatening situation after a type of acupuncture, known as deep dry needling. Debbie Pennington-Ebanks has made a full recovery but she suffered a collapsed lung following a session with a private therapist. Emergency room physician Dr Sean Teeling was quick to diagnose the problem and put Pennington-Ebanks in the hands of HSA surgeons Drs Omar Felix and Shomari Blake, who treated her potentially fatal condition. The patient has confirmed that she has not made a complaint about the therapist.

Pneumothorax, the medical term for a collapsed lung, is a well-recognised but rare adverse side-effect related to acupuncture or deep dry needling that can be fatal, according to medical experts.

Pennington-Ebanks said she had returned to work after the needle therapy when she began struggling to breathe. She credits the quick thinking of doctors and the specialist work of the surgeons who performed a thoracostomy and minimally invasive techniques to reduce her pain, discomfort and improve cosmetic outcome.

“I’m not one to commend people. I’m usually very critical, but the service I experienced at the Cayman Islands Hospital was beyond outstanding. I want to recognise and commend the HSA and its doctors for the quality of care and treatment I received,” Pennington-Ebanks said. “The doctors checked on me every day and physiotherapy started working with me the following morning of the procedure.”

She added, “It was the most traumatic experience of my life, but the kindness, empathy, professionalism and dedication our public hospital demonstrated during my care reassured me that I was in good hands and contributed significantly to my recovery.”

Dr Felix said, “The procedure went well. She went home in a few days once we had confirmed that her lung was fully inflated and the pneumothorax was completely resolved.”

Pennington-Ebanks told CNS that she had not and did not intend to file a complaint about the therapy as she said she has made a full recovery thanks to the fantastic service received from the doctors at the HSA.

Category: Health, health and safety