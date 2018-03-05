Dart makes new bid for tunnel extension

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority will consider a revised application this week from one of Dart’s network of companies to expand the tunnel currently under construction on West Bay Road. Cayman Shores was refused planning permission for the extension the last time it appeared before the CPA as the developer had not justified the need. Concerns about pedestrian safety and alternative routes for over-sized vehicles have also blocked the project so far, with agencies also questioning what Dart’s future plans for building on the tunnel will mean for this application.

According to the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, no formal objections from residents or business owners in the area have been made but CPA will be considering a number of issues raised by government agencies, such as the Department of Environment and the National Roads Authority.

The issues of pedestrian connectivity and safety, an alternative travel route for over-sized vehicles and equipment, public access along the westerly side of the underpass and access the sea, as well as the applicant’s justification for the extension, will be considered by the planning board.

The DoE is asking the CPA to defer the application because it said this proposal should have been the subject of a more comprehensive review of this tunnel as well as the completed underpass on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, in conjunction with the overall desire of the applicant to develop above these underpasses.

“With the proposed addition of approximately 50% to the tunnel area, and with it the expansion of the area for development above it, the potential impacts will be even more significant to the surrounding area and users. The fragmented review and approval of the tunnel area expansion so far has resulted in a lack of overall assessment of the potential impacts of the project as a whole,” the DoE stated.

“The proposed elevated buildings, roads and walkways on top of the underpass and surrounding elevated area should also be considered at this stage given the association between the projects and the cumulative impact of the entire development.”

Pointing to the scale of the buildings and the total elevation and the need to assess the impact of the

concrete superstructure, the DoE said more information is needed about the whole development before the extension is approved.

The NRA noted that the plans now show a proposed hotel and other structures, starting on the beachfront properties and eventually connecting directly to the existing Camana Bay Town Centre, over both underpasses.

Because of this Dart needs to provide updated details of alternative clear-to-sky transportation routes through Camana Bay for large over-sized cargo, according to the NRA, which has also raised questions about pedestrian walkways over the top of the underpasses and how pedestrian safety will be ensured, as well as timelines for the larger project.

All risks associated with buildings on the underpass will lie with the developer, the NRA has warned, and said the CPA needs to make a definitive determination as to the maximum allowable height of any proposed buildings that may be constructed over the tunnel. Setting out the extent of the proposed development, the NRA said that it believes the plans for the extension of the underpass do not blend into the natural building environment for the historical aesthetic of the current West Bay Road area.

But following a meeting with the NRA and Dart in January, the developer indicated that the tunnel extension is now requisite to the future expansion plans of the Dart Group, with a five-star hotel planned to encompass the entire site.

In its letter of submission, Cayman Shores Development described the tunnel as “essential in the creation of a pedestrian-friendly town connecting Seven Mile Beach to the North Sound”, which it claimed had been part of the Camana Bay vision since inception in the early 1990s.

Pointing to the deal the Dart Group has with government and the NRA, which provides for the “volumetric parcels that is now included in the registered Land Law”, the developer said it was connecting the development between the two underpasses, “taking great care to ensure it allows all of the services required for the long-term build-out of the elevated development plane”.

With the purchase of the Royal Palms property, Dart said it needs to extend the tunnel to provide adequate beach frontage to connect the future five-star hotel to the rest of Camana Bay.

