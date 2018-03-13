Dart gets to work immediately on extension

(CNS): Grand Cayman’s largest developer, landowner and investor wasted no time getting down to work on the controversial tunnel this week after the Central Planning Authority granted one of Dart’s network of companies planning permission to extend the length of the underpass by another 170 feet. Following the CPA’s decision to allow a longer tunnel, despite considerable concerns, work began almost immediately. Work will now continue along the West Bay Road past the former entrance of the Royal Palms, after the entrance road was moved, as the tunnel will now extend to the edge of the Westshore Centre.

Traffic congestion in the area is increasing and CNS observed tourists on a cycling tour struggling through the tight tunnel as construction continues, underscoring some of the problems that the National Roads Authority noted about safety in the area when it submitted its concerns about the extension to the CPA.

News that the extension was granted last week generated more than 220 comments from CNS readers, which reflected the polarization in the community over the project that will in time see the Dart Group construct a hotel that will extend across the top of the tunnel.

There is no indication yet when the work on that will begin or how high the development above the tunnel will be, but there were indications at last week’s planning meet that it could be as high as ten storeys.

