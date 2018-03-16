Customs and immigration merger to shape new border force

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is moving ahead with the plans for a national border force, merging the enforcement elements of immigration and customs. Premier Alden McLaughlin said that when it is complete, the country will have a single border force agency with staff trained to better protect the sea and airports and to focus on preventing illicit drugs, guns and people landing illegally in the Cayman Islands. With growing concerns about the increase in violent crime and burglaries, McLaughlin told the Legislative Assembly this week that his government was taking action in multiple ways, including this new agency.

He said the project for a new national border protection agency was moving forward “as a matter of urgency”, with the assistance of UK border expert Colin Brown, who arrived in Cayman in January on secondment from the UK’s Border Force National Targeting Centre. McLaughlin said Brown has been working with the steering committee charged with the planning and eventual implementation of the merger.

The premier stated that modern law enforcement and border protection agencies do not focus on searching suitcases and containers but rely on intelligence and targeting practices that are more successful than searches alone. “This is where we are going,” McLaughlin said, as he pointed to the cross-training going on with immigration and customs staff, who are already participating in joint operations.

“Over the next six months we will start seeing a single uniform for some staff and a fully joined up Cayman border force should be in place for the start of the 2019 financial year, which is January,” he said adding that the government was committed to the project and work was ongoing to make it a reality.

The government is also creating a Cayman Islands Coast Guard, which will have a multifaceted role including search and rescue, patrolling the seas and also helping in the crime fight by aiding in the prevention of illegal guns, people, and drugs being smuggled into the Cayman Islands.

“The Coast Guard will have the ability to board and search vessels in our waters and make arrests if needed,” McLaughlin explained in his statement to the house this week. “We have obtained the services of Mr Phil Bostock, who is a commander in the UK’s Maritime and Coast Guard Agency who has also been on the ground from January to assist in the development of the Coast Guard.”

He said the Coast Guard will be as independent as possible with a local commander, “who we are hoping will be a Caymanian”, he added. “It will be properly resourced and we will ensure that it will be structured in such a way so as not to have its resources poached for other law enforcement work.”

McLaughlin indicated that government intends to put in place operational policies as well as the necessary legislation by the end of the year. “Major assets will be budgeted for in the 2020 budget cycle,” the premier said, adding that this was a “major undertaking but we are moving as swiftly as we can”.

Meanwhile, officials from government issued a release this week that police immigration and customs officers were involved in a document identification workshop hosted by the Department of Immigration (DOI) recently where Desmond Davis and Monique Lyn Quee from the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) in Jamaica explained how to spot forged documents.

“The key objective of the workshop was to strengthen aspects of border security through training, coupled with enhancing agency capabilities in recognising fraudulent or manipulated documents. It also aimed to prevent criminals from using those documents to commit crimes,” said Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith.

Officers were shown examples of illicit documents, along with case studies and scenarios helping officers identify major document types, security features of the most used documents and highlighted areas to inspect when examining a document.

“Fraudulent documents are used to facilitate terrorism, smuggling, drug trafficking, immigration violations, and many other crimes,” Smith stated, “Cross-border trainings like this strengthen relationships between frontline officers, and helps promote the kind of harmonised border management practices that are needed to combat these crimes and keep our borders safe.”

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Customs, Police