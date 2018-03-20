(CNS): After Bitcoin took investors on a rollercoaster ride last year, 2018 is shaping up to be the Cayman Islands’ biggest year for cryptocurrency funded startups — known as initial coin offerings (ICOs) — as companies around the world look to cash in on the digital asset explosion. Against this burst of activity, however, questions are being raised whether current legislation is appropriate for the fast moving ICO phenomenon, with the key risk that a potential fraud or blow-up could significantly damage Cayman’s international reputation.

By September 2017, ICOs globally had raised over US$2 billion, compared to just $6 million in March 2016, according to industry tracker Token Data. Incredibly, 2018 has started with a record $2 billion plus being raised through ICOs and a fair chunk of that has come through Cayman.

As the cryptocurrency sector grew at an incredible pace in 2017, the Cayman Islands has quickly become a leading domicile for this new type of fundraising, which takes place by issuing so-called digital coins, also known as tokens. Innovators and issuers are launching operations in Cayman, often in the special economic zone, for all the reasons Cayman excels in other international financial business, not least the ability to establish a company not subject to tax.

“With its high quality global reputation, it is not surprising that Cayman has seen a flurry of interest and a pipeline of pending projects in the ICO market,” law firm Ogier said in a recent client briefing.

There is also an important regulatory difference between Cayman and the US. In the third quarter of 2017, the US Securities and Exchanges Commission defined Bitcoin and other crypto assets as a security, meaning an ICO would be subject to US financial regulation. The SEC has said this year that it is actively focusing on ICOs and fraud in the cryptocurrency market and there is now significant concern in the US as to how these transactions will be treated and the potential for litigation down the line.

In Cayman, the legal definition of a security is much narrower, defined in the Securities Investment Business Law, in a list of instruments that are common in today’s financial markets, so a large number of cryptocurrency issuers have gravitated towards Cayman as their domicile, resulting in a brand new line of profitable business for local financial services providers.

Although the securities laws are less relevant here than in the US, there are still anti-money laundering regulations and potential issues with Money Service Laws, where a cryptocurrency exchange allows the exchange of digital assets for real ‘fiat’ cash. Therefore any reputable ICO or crypto business in Cayman will need some good advice from local law firms and auditors.

“Cayman Islands laws and regulations have generally been designed to attract sophisticated users of financial instruments such as investment funds and institutional investors in those funds. As a result, there isn’t a large body of ‘local’ securities laws designed to protect Cayman Islands residents in respect of large-scale securities offerings by Cayman entities of the sort you would see onshore (for example the US Securities Act),” said Matt Taber, partner at Harneys law firm, specialising in crypto assets and blockchain technology.

While it may be the case that the majority of the ICOs and crypto exchange projects that are currently going through Cayman undergo rigorous legal analysis, some deals may slip through the net and still be set up by an unsuspecting corporate service provider in Cayman.

“The primary risk to the jurisdiction is there is a high profile fraud or blow up of an ICO located in Cayman, which didn’t have appropriate legal or tax advice either onshore or offshore,” Taber said, speculating about a hypothetical ICO project with a highly marketed public website, where the terms and conditions of the sale may have simply been stolen from another deal and the guy just runs off with the cash.

Additionally, there is the risk that an ICO set up in Cayman is linked to money laundering or financing terrorism and clearly all these risks have the potential to do significant damage to Cayman’s hard won reputation. “But there is also the risk that we don’t embrace disruptive innovation in the fintech and regtech space — for example digital IDs and digital ID verification — and sit on our laurels,” Taber said.

An easy win for the Cayman government and CIMA, according to Taber and a number of other professionals in the financial sector keenly watching developments in this space, would be to offer a form of CIMA licence for crypto exchanges and require them to be audited by a local auditor in much the same way that Japan has done.

“This would match what the rest of the world is trying to do in terms of focusing regulatory resources on the entry and exit points for fiat currency/cash in relation to these structures,” Taber said.

Industry insiders expect some kind of statement from the Ministry of Financial Services and Minister Tara Rivers to be forthcoming soon, which, while not likely to be guidance or regulations, would recognise that the issues around ICOs and cryptocurrencies are on their agenda, following the stunning growth in this area over the past six months.

