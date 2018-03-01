Crown: Webster shows no remorse

(CNS): Errington Webster (55), who was convicted last June of sexually abusing a child, has still shown no remorse for his offending and continues to blame others, including the girl he groomed, for his predicament, the crown told the court Wednesday. Webster was back in the Grand Court dock for a sentencing hearing relating to the convictions for indecent assault and gross indecency — offences he still denies, despite the infamous video evidence which showed him masturbating in a car with his teenage victim.

As prosecutor Darlene Oko laid out the aggravating factors in the case, the relevant sentencing guidelines and previous authorities on the offences, she said that during his interview with probation officers Webster had described his teenage victim as “the little girl that came up with the lies” about him, and suggested only the “almighty could deal with her conscience”.

He also blamed his defence attorney, Steve McField, as well the jury, which he said was influenced by the media coverage, and the criminal justice system as a whole for his conviction, as he continued to claim he could never commit such nefarious acts.

However, the jury had returned unanimous verdicts on all four counts after trial, in which he had taken the stand to answer the charges and evidence presented from the child involved, as well as the damning video evidence. Oko told the court that Webster had come up with a “menu of blame… but has not taken any responsibility for his actions”.

Oko said the case was aggravated by his targeted grooming and constant texting and calling to the teenager, the offers of inducement and promises to take care of her, as he manipulated the girl he had known since she was just 11 years old.

The only mitigating factor she pointed to was that Webster had no previous convictions, but she noted that while it was possible to imagine more serious sexual assaults than in this case, it was still a very serious crime.

Oko said that the young girl had been described by social workers as strong but still traumatised by the offending, and she urged the court to impose a significant custodial sentence on Webster.

The prosecutor also asked for a sexual harm prevention order to be imposed on Webster once he has served whatever sentence the court imposes because, given his refusal to take responsibility for his crimes, he was unlikely to be rehabilitated on release.

“If ever there was a case when such an order should be made, it is this one,” she stated, adding that given Webster’s refusal to accept that he is a sexual offender, the community needs to be protected.

Speaking on behalf of Webster, attorney Jonathon Hughes, who took over his defence after he and McField parted ways, said he was of previous good character and the social inquiry report had indicated he was at low risk of re-offending.

Hughes also submitted a number of character witnesses to the court about Webster and spoke of the negative impact the case has had on his own family, who have all stuck by the former fire fighter and would-be politician. Hughes spoke about his community work and how shocked people had been when they learned of the charges.

The defence lawyer also argued that, given his solid background and the findings that he was at low risk, the court had no need to curtail his liberty after release with a sexual harm order. He further noted that the new legislation providing for such an order had been implemented after Webster had committed his offence and it was not retrospective. The crown had argued that the order is protective rather than punitive, and could therefore be lawfully imposed.

Justice Charles Quin, who had presided over the trial and heard the sentencing submissions, said he would deliver his ruling next Tuesday.

