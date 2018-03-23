Couple convicted of jewellery store heist

(CNS): Madeinys Ebanks-Pol (39) and Adrian Adela Gea (33) were found guilty of stealing $500,000 worth of jewellery from a West Bay Road store in 2015, when a judge delivered his ruling Friday, following a trial last month. The couple, who have ties to Cuba, were remanded in custody until their sentencing, which was set for May. The judge said he believed Gea was the masked man who held up Mitzi’s Fine Jewelry store while Ebanks-Pol, a former employee at the shop, was his co-conspirator.

The couple were said to have been involved in a joint enterprise to rob the store of unique and expensive artisan jewellery after Ebanks-Pol was sacked. Gea was believed to have been the masked man who was said to have a gun when he went into the store around noon on 18 November 2015, threatened the lone female member of staff in the store and smashed the display cases before making off in a car using false, stolen plates.

Ebanks-Pol (39), who was convicted of stealing a number of pieces from the store when she was an employee, just before this robbery, was said to have helped Gea by acting as a lookout and acquiring the false plates.

As he delivered his decision in the case, Justice Hellman, a visiting judge from Bermuda, told Gea that he had found him not guilty of possession of an imitation weapon because there was insufficient evidence to make him sure that what Gea was holding at the time of the robbery was a gun, real or otherwise.

