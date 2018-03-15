Cops net ganja and gun in Jamaican canoe bust

(CNS): Police netted a significant haul of ganja as well as a hand gun and ammunition in the latest canoe interdiction in Cayman waters. Three Jamaican nationals who were aboard the drug boat have been arrested and are currently in custody. The interdiction happened at around 11pm Wednesday night, when the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit was on coastal patrol in the South Sound. After they intercepted the canoe with the assistance of the Air Operations Unit, the boat and the nearby waters were searched and several bags containing large amounts of ganja were recovered, along with a revolver and five live rounds of ammunition.

Police said that the bags of ganja are currently awaiting forensic examination and the weight of what appears to be a substantial drug haul will be provided once that is completed.

The three men, who are aged 34, 40 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal landing, being concerned in the importation of ganja, and several other related offenses. They were all taken into police custody, where they remain pending further investigation.

