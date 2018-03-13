Cops keep up pressure on drunk drivers

(CNS): Over the last two weeks police have arrested 15 drivers for DUI and another ten people for other traffic related offences. Despite the recent spike in violent crime, traffic police have continued their efforts to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the roads. Six of the fifteen were arrested this weekend, and four of those drivers were over twice the legal limit. Half of the drivers arrested were also involved in road crashes, according to an RCIPS release. Police said that traffic operations will continue to target drunk drivers and other road offenses, including reports of speeding in school zones.

“We are responding to residents who are alarmed by speeding on their neighbourhood streets, but are also regularly seeing drunk driving and high levels of intoxication,” said Chief Inspector Everton Spence. “Sadly, choosing to drive under the influence very often ends with a traffic collision, and can result in major damage, serious injury, or death. You will also lose your licence for a minimum of 12 months when caught.”

Over the weekend there were a number of serious collisions. While managing traffic around the scene of a crash on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near Canal Point Road around 11pm on Saturday night, police pulled over a car being driven without the headlights illuminated. Officers signaled the vehicle to stop and when they spoke to the driver she appeared confused and showed signs of intoxication. She was breath tested with a result of 0.215%. The 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.

On Sunday afternoon at around 2pm during a proactive radar operation in North Side, police spotted a silver BMW travelling at 48mph in a 30mph zone. The car was signaled to stop but the driver sped past the officers and subsequently collided with the median at the intersection of Hutland Road. One of the passengers of the vehicle was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The 18-year-old driver turned out to have only a learner’s permit, while the car had no insurance and both the vehicle registration and certificate of roadworthiness were expired. The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving without being qualified, driving without insurance, and dangerous driving. He was later released on bail.

During a proactive operation on 4 March in North Side along Rum Point Road, 22 speeding tickets were issued, three tickets for excessive tint, one for an expired registration and one for failing to display licence plates. Three people were also warned for prosecution for other driving offences, while two people were arrested for unspecified traffic offenses.

Category: Crime, Police