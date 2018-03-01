(CNS): Concerns from the business community that the implementation of a consumer protection bill to protect shoppers from bad trade practices will impact their bottom line has led to an extension of the public consultation. The Chamber of Commerce requested the extension period to allow more of their members time to weigh in on the debate before the legislation is drafted, fearing it will be detrimental to their business and profits. “Draft legislation of this nature is going to have a significant effect on local businesses,” said Chamber President Paul Byles.

He explained that at a recent ‘Be Informed’ session, merchants raised fears about the potential law. “The meeting with our members made it clear that there are quite a few legitimate concerns,” he added.

The consultation period for the Consumer Protection and Guarantees Consultative Draft Bill, which was supposed to end last month, has now been extended to 1 May by the Law Reform Commission because of a lack of comment from the business community.

They have now been given another three months to take aim at the bill, which is designed to protect consumers from unfair trade. But Byles said it was important that Chamber members knew the ins-and-outs of this bill and for the Chamber to take an active role as facilitator and advocate for the business community.

“We are grateful that the Law Reform Commission has extended the deadline for consultation, as this allows our members and the wider business community to thoroughly examine the proposed bill and submit useful, comprehensive feedback,” said Byles. “We will consolidate the views of our members and communicate our concerns to both the Law Reform Commission as well as legislators.”

Byles said he was seeking comments from the membership by 31 March. He urged all businesses to read the drafted consultative draft of the Consumer Protections Bill, and subsequently submit any concerns or feedback to [email protected].

All comments will be compiled into a report and then another ‘Be Informed’ presentation will be held to review the comments before preparing a final report to be presented to the Law Reform Commission with constructive amendments that will be acceptable with the business community.

The public can also still weigh-in on the proposed legislation, and submit their comments and feedback directly to the Law Reform Commission. Send to:

Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission

By hand:

Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 4th Floor Government Administration Building

133 Elgin Avenue, George Town

By mail:

P.O. Box 136

Grand Cayman KY1-9000

Or email to [email protected]

