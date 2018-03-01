Consumer bill consultation extended in face of backlash
(CNS): Concerns from the business community that the implementation of a consumer protection bill to protect shoppers from bad trade practices will impact their bottom line has led to an extension of the public consultation. The Chamber of Commerce requested the extension period to allow more of their members time to weigh in on the debate before the legislation is drafted, fearing it will be detrimental to their business and profits. “Draft legislation of this nature is going to have a significant effect on local businesses,” said Chamber President Paul Byles.
He explained that at a recent ‘Be Informed’ session, merchants raised fears about the potential law. “The meeting with our members made it clear that there are quite a few legitimate concerns,” he added.
The consultation period for the Consumer Protection and Guarantees Consultative Draft Bill, which was supposed to end last month, has now been extended to 1 May by the Law Reform Commission because of a lack of comment from the business community.
They have now been given another three months to take aim at the bill, which is designed to protect consumers from unfair trade. But Byles said it was important that Chamber members knew the ins-and-outs of this bill and for the Chamber to take an active role as facilitator and advocate for the business community.
“We are grateful that the Law Reform Commission has extended the deadline for consultation, as this allows our members and the wider business community to thoroughly examine the proposed bill and submit useful, comprehensive feedback,” said Byles. “We will consolidate the views of our members and communicate our concerns to both the Law Reform Commission as well as legislators.”
Byles said he was seeking comments from the membership by 31 March. He urged all businesses to read the drafted consultative draft of the Consumer Protections Bill, and subsequently submit any concerns or feedback to [email protected].
All comments will be compiled into a report and then another ‘Be Informed’ presentation will be held to review the comments before preparing a final report to be presented to the Law Reform Commission with constructive amendments that will be acceptable with the business community.
The public can also still weigh-in on the proposed legislation, and submit their comments and feedback directly to the Law Reform Commission. Send to:
Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission
By hand:
Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 4th Floor Government Administration Building
133 Elgin Avenue, George Town
By mail:
P.O. Box 136
Grand Cayman KY1-9000
Or email to [email protected]
Just like when taxis said we would pay more if they were forced to use meters and the government caved. Useless
The capital-rich Caymanian families must be allowed to continue to rip off everyone else. The creation of basic consumer rights would affect profits, and that must not happen.
Why not simply add a section to the Trade and Business Licensing Law:
“The enforcement division of the Department of Commerce and Industry shall have the power to receive, consider and investigate complaints as to the conduct and business practices of licensed entities and if it is determined that reasonable cause exists for a finding that the conduct complained of falls below the standards to be expected of a an honest business it shall present its evidence and findings to the Trade and Business Licensing Board who may:
1. Decide it is not appropriate to take further action; or
2. Invite the Business concerned to make representations as to its conduct to the Board.
following consideration of the representation of the business the Board may:
1. Decide it is not appropriate to take further action; or
2. Issue a reprimand to the business concerned which in the Board’s discretion shall be either private or public; or
3. Issue a warning to the Business as to the steps the Board will take in the event of any repetition; or
4. Issue a fine; and/or
5. Suspend or revoke a license for such period as it deems fit.
Should there be any suspicious of the commission of a criminal offence, the matter shall be immediately referred to the RCIP.”
Done.
No new Law. No new Boards. No new Committees. No new Ministries.No new Civil Servants. No new costs. All appropriate protection.
Too simple and makes sense therefore government is unable to take that direction.
about time poor people get some sort of protection!😣😕
If the government is taking their queues from the business community, this should be renamed the “Business Protection Bill” rather than the “Consumer Protection Bill”. This is supposed to be a framework to protect consumers from bad service, extortion, and price collusion, and it’s being framed entirely backwards! Oh, Cayman.
It would be good to force the shops to pass on to the consumers the duty get things, in the Brac the duty free is never pass on ,It only makes a bigger profit for the businesses.
Aha, I see, the cartels and monopolies don’t make enough cash already? Seriously? Why do they get an extension? Are they so stupid that they need more time to defend those same cartels and monopolies. Consumers are abused mercilessly here, and the same protections should be afforded to them as the EU/UK affords its consumers. Why is CIG not implementing those already clear laws? They could literally copy/paste, no need to think at all. It will bankrupt no one, just force the shops to do the right thing on faulty goods. I smell a climb down coming.
please stop the headlong rush to wrap everything in layer upon layer of red tape….
