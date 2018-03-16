Concerned by threats to freedom of speech

We have seen in the recent past the actions and articulations of the Cayman Islands Government (and at times other legislators) in regards to freedom of expression, free speech and freedom of the press. For instance: the Cayman(ian) Compass ad-pull and public rebuke by legislators (on both sides); the speaker’s recent comments and warning/veiled threat towards the media; the arrest of an artist for “offensive or obscene publications” while lawbreaking vandals destroyed his property and roam free among us to this day; the premier’s recent statements about negative coverage (akin to Trump’s “Fake News”); the refusal by the CIG to allow critics of the government on with government members on radio shows to challenge them in any way, shape or form.

